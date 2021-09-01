For a unique weekend getaway, check out this converted barn located in Pownal; a small town based in Bennington County in Vermont. Along with being a place to call home for a few days while you tour parts of Vermont, your stay at this Airbnb will add to your time in New England.

With bedding for four, this converted barn is ideal for a small family or a few friends. In addition to its cozy and warm vibe, you’ll get to enjoy breathtaking views while relaxing on the deck and make home-cooked meals in the country-inspired kitchen. And since you’ll be less than 10 miles from Bennington, there will be plenty for you to see and tour during the day.

Bring your furry friends with you when you book your stay at this quaint barn in Pownal, Vermont.

The cozy living room is perfect for playing games, chatting with friends, and making lasting memories.

At the end of the day, relax and lounge in the rustic looking bedroom.

Along with the comfy bed, turn off your alarm and let the sunlight wake you instead.

Part of your experience at this converted barn will be making meals with your family and friends in this country style kitchen.

Enjoy spectacular views from the deck any time of the year.

Remember your camera and take advantage of the picturesque Vermont views from the Airbnb grounds.

In addition to permitting pets, the barn comes equipped with wifi, a washer, and other essentials that'll make your experience comfortable.This vantage point is about a ten-minute walk from the barn.

If you’re ready for a getaway in a unique location, visit here to make your reservation at this charming Airbnb. Since this vacation rental is very near the largest town in the Green Mountain State, check out Let Your Tastebuds Guide You Along This Incredible Walking Tour Through Bennington, Vermont if you want to go out to eat.

The post Experience This Small Vermont Town By Staying In Your Very Own Barn appeared first on Only In Your State .