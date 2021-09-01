Shrope, Jason David - 75 1543 B1iii Driving License Suspended/Revoked Purs to Sect 3802/1547B1-3rd or Subs. Violation (M3)...

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 7:53AM, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched by County Communications to N. Lehigh Avenue and Alpha Rd in Wind Gap Borough, in reference to a motor vehicle accident, involving occupied vehicles. An Officer arrived and learned one of the drivers had parked his vehicle and fled from the scene of the accident prior to Police arrival. Throughout the course of the investigation, the Officer identified the driver who fled as Jason D. Shrope. It was discovered J. Shrope had been operating a vehicle with a suspended driver's license (DUI related), when the accident occurred. Charges were filed against J. Shrope.