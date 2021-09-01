Cowboys Claim Quarterback Will Grier Off Waivers
Https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1433104140503244802. The Panthers decided to leave Grier off their final roster, but it didn’t take him long to find a new home. The Cowboys have claimed him off waivers, and he will be a significant upgrade for their quarterback room. Dak Prescott is obviously locked in as the starter, but Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci formed one of the weakest pairs of backups in the league. Grier should immediately move ahead of them on the depth chart and give the team a nice insurance policy if Prescott suffers another injury.www.sportsgrid.com
Comments / 0