Calvary Christian Varsity Soccer Results – August 31, 2021

The Calvary Christian varsity soccer team traveled to Cincinnati to face Mars Hill in a conference matchup on a waterlogged field last night. Calvary fought through the tough conditions and was able to chip the keeper off of an Isaac Reinhard shot. Despite Josh Harmison recording 22 saves in the game Mars Hill was able to find the net on 6 occasions. Calvary had several more dangerous opportunities but was unable to find the back of the net. Calvary was lead by strong play in the midfield from Evan Patton and Karlie Penhorwood. Calvary is back home tomorrow for another conference match against Spring Valley.