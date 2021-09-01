Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Horse deaths at Parx Racing are on pace to surpass 2019′s fatalities

By Catherine Dunn, Craig R. McCoy
inquirer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of horses deaths at Parx Racing in Bensalem continues unabated. Thirty-one horses died at Parx during the first six months of the year, according to data released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. That figure, if matched in the last half of 2021, would put Parx on...

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Horseracingwrongs Org#Parx Casino And Racing#Kentucky Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Corydon, INCorydon Democrat

Local horses race at Red Mile, Hoosier Park

Harness racing action last week that involved local interests took place at the historic Red Mile in Lexington, Ky. The red-clay mile track, hence its familiar name, has seen some of harness racings fastest miles during the past century. The Conrad stable raced there several times last week. The 2-year-old...
Animalsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Horse farm tour’s 25th year was largest yet

LOUISBURG — Horses are big business in Franklin County, and the N.C. Cooperative Extension showcased that business earlier this month. The Franklin County Horse Farm Tour celebrated its 25th year with a strong turnout. Around 165 people toured four farms in Franklin County on Aug. 6 to learn more about the area’s horse industry.
Animalsfastphillysports.com

HOW TO BET THE TRAINER WHEN WAGERING ON HORSE RACING

When you are betting on a horse race, there are a few things you need to consider. You should be looking at the horse itself, of course, the jockey, and the horse’s trainer. In this article, we are going to be showing you how to tell if a horse trainer is worth betting on.
Hobbiesdailynewsen.com

Tips to Level up Your Horse Racing Betting

No matter whether you are an avid horse racing fan or you simply tune in for the big events, if you are going to place a bet, it’s important to do so carefully. All too often money is thrown down the drain by simply following any old horse racing tips, with little consideration for the selection. With that in mind, we take a look at the common betting mistakes you need to avoid.
Delaware, NJtheracingbiz.com

PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: August 31

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. On tap today the rescheduled Grade 3 Parx Dash. Race 86-5-3-7There’s plentiful front-end speed among the major players in this allowance contest, which might be good news for top pick #6 Love in Her Eyes (5-2). The Jamie Ness trainee has made good use of the optional claiming tag to date, winning at this level two previous times, including last out, while in for the tag. That’s not an option today, but the purse money spends the same. Leading Delaware Park rider Jaime Rodriguez is in for the mount… One of those speed horses is #5 Philadelphia Belle (9-2). The Kate DeMasi trainee makes her third start off the bench, and we won’t judge that well-beaten third last out too harshly: winner Oxana has won two straight by a combined 28 lengths… #3 Shesalittle Edgy (9-5) has had three pretty good races since being claimed for $20,000 and cuts back to her preferred distance today. The winner of her last came right back to win at this level at Delaware… #7 Imperial Moon (5-1) graduated like a good thing last out, winning by eight, albeit at the maiden claiming $40,000 level. She should be one of those up front early…
Saratoga County, NYTimes Union

Essential Quality is horse of the hour at Saratoga Race Track

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The day after the Travers was secured, trainer Brad Cox could have been working as a spokesman for the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce. "This is an unbelievable place," Cox said outside his barn on the Oklahoma Training Track on a cool, cloudy Sunday morning. "I love Saratoga. They have the best racing fans in the world. Just being here and having a fantastic season ... it's probably the most special place racing has."
Sportsthezebra.org

What Does A NAP Mean In Horse Racing?

When it comes to the world of horse racing and betting on horses placing in races, there is certainly a great deal to learn about and take in! There are hundreds of different bet types to get your head around, the different track surfaces and their conditions to consider and also all of the new and confusing racing and betting terms that are used to understand. It really can seem like bettors and bookies are speaking a different language when you first enter the sport. This can be very intimidating to say the least. In this guide we look at the term NAP as we ask: what does a NAP mean in horse racing?
SportsPasadena Star-News

Horse racing: Del Mar’s closing weekend includes 4 graded stakes races

• $250,000 Grade II Del Mar Derby, 3-year-olds, 1-1/8 miles (turf) • $200,000 Grade II John C. Mabee Stakes, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, 1-1/8 miles (turf) • $100,000 I’m Smokin Stakes, 2-year-olds bred in California, 6 furlongs. Sunday. • $300,000 Grade I Del Mar Debutante, 2-year-old fillies,7 furlongs.
Lifestyletheplaidhorse.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Horse Racing Betting

Despite the popularity of team sports, horse racing is still one of the top spectator sports in Great Britain. Horse racing has a long and rich history that dates back centuries, and horse racing betting is almost as old as the sport itself. Although not as popular as UK casino sites, many people still bet on the races and enjoy the excitement of it all.
Animalsspectrumlocalnews.com

Writer Tim Wilkin's love for horse racing spans four decades

Every day at Saratoga is a bit of a crap shoot, not only for the bettors, but the pros too — people like writer Tim Wilkin who’s been here for decades. "My first one was 1981," Wilkin said when thinking back about his first year at the Saratoga Race Course. He was a young reporter for the Saratogian. Wilkin says he fell in love with the sport watching the Belmont Stakes every year with his mother. He never imagined a career in racing, but when he came to the Capital Region, the Saratogian was looking for a sports writer to cover Saratoga. Wilkin jumped, and 40 years later, he's still here, now with the Times Union.
Ruidoso, NMbctribune.com

Scarmardo’s horse runs in $3M race

The All American Futurity -- with a $3 million purse -- is the richest horse race for a 2-year-old of any breed in North America. The event in Ruidoso, New Mexico, has American Quarter Horses race a classic distance of 440 yards, or a onequarter mile. And, Caldwell’s Pete Scarmardo had a qualifier for the race, which was held Monday, Sept. 6, at Ruidoso Downs -- Jess Dealin. The 2-year-old…
Hobbiestheplaidhorse.com

Aspects that Influence Horse Racing Betting Odds

Betting on horse racing is one of the most popular forms of betting in both the UK and the USA. Other nations with a strong horseracing following include France, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, while fans in Japan are known to have a special thing for this sport. One of the most important elements of wagering on any sports betting market is the odds. Here we will examine the many factors that determine horse racing odds, and what you should look out for when placing horse racing wagers.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Saratoga Barn Notes: Max Player To Train Up to Breeders’ Cup Classic

(Max Player / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) After garnering his first Grade 1 conquest in Saturday’s $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga Race Course, George E. Hall and Sport BLX Thoroughbreds’ Max Player will train up to the Grade 1, $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 6 at Del Mar, Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen said.
Petstheplaidhorse.com

How To Read A Horse Racing Program

Several pieces of information are contained within each horse racing program. Therefore, numerous factors must be considered when attempting to predict possible winners of a horse race. Therefore, this guide will discuss a horse racing program in detail, highlighting the most key things. Beating the bookmaker when betting on horses...
SportsDaily Gazette

Another Gun Runner baby makes the grade, as Gunite wins Hopeful at Saratoga

On Sunday, it was Echo Zulu. On Monday, it was simply an echo. Gunite shook off a little bit of a slow start and won the Hopeful by 5 3/4 lengths on closing day of the 153rd Saratoga Race Course season, giving Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen his fifth Grade I victory during a meet in which he also broke the North American record for all-time career victories.
Computersthekatynews.com

Benefits of Using a Horse Racing Software

If you want to become a great full-time betting operator, you need to know how to use a horse racing software – it would be simply foolish not to use the software in as many ways as possible. These tools will be important for all events, especially the bigger ones like the Cheltenham festival.
Saratoga Springs, NYTimes Union

Another Grade I day for Asmussen

SARATOGA SPRINGS — In the last week, Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen has owned the winner's circle at Saratoga Race Course. At least when Grade I races have been run. Sunday, with a chill in the air under gray skies, Asmussen showed the way in the Grade I, $300,000 Spinaway when his Echo Zulu cruised past the finish line as an easy four-length winner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy