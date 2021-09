Area state senator George Borrello this week voted against confirming Governor Kathy Hochul's nominations to lead the implementation of New York State's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that was signed into law earlier this year. Borrello, who spoke with WDOE News after Wednesday's extraordinary legislative session, feels the Senate did not have the proper time to vet the nominations of Tremaine Wright as Chairman of the Cannabis Control Board and Christopher Alexander as Executive Director of the Office of Cannabis Management...