It’s no secret our feline overlords don’t care to work for their food, but the kitties now have a study to backup their claims. Researchers from the University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine recently completed a study on feline dining-style preferences, asking whether cats preferred to work for their food by obtaining it from a food puzzle or if they would rather just have it handed to them on a plate. The study concluded indoor domestic cats would rather just eat food from a plate with no work involved compared to fishing it out of a puzzle. While this comes as no surprise to cat parents, this no-work-involved approach actually goes against natural animal foraging behavior.