Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Pro Tips For Affordable Halloween Makeup and Costumes

lascruces.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most sought-after professional makeup artists in the New Mexico film industry is also a Halloween lover who has some great tips on unique, fun — and inexpensive! — costumes and makeup for adults and children. “I do love Halloween,” said Pepper J. Gallegos, who was born in...

lascruces.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Hamilton
Person
Kathleen Quinlan
Person
Christian Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Motion Pictures#Documentary#Economy#Martian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Motherly

14 Halloween costumes that are built around protective face masks

Formerly, a "safe" halloween costume meant one that kept trick-or-treaters visible, couldn't be tripped over or wasn't made of questionable chemical-laced materials. But since 2020, "safe" has taken on a whole new meaning. While trick-or-treating may look a little different this year, that doesn't mean your little one has to skip out on all the fun (or candy).
MakeupPopSugar

How to Copy Cruella's Best Hair and Makeup Looks For Halloween

Halloween is one of the only times of year when it's socially acceptable to spend a full 24 hours cosplaying as a movie or TV villain — and we can't think of a more perfect villain to take costume inspiration from than the infamous Cruella de Vil. With Disney's release of the live-action film starring Emma Stone dropping earlier this year, we're anticipating seeing tons of remakes of some of the chicest looks from the movie as Halloween inches closer.
MakeupIn Style

The 11 Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors, According to the Pros

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding beauty products you actually love and mastering the art of winged eyeliner are only half the battle. If you really want to perfect your makeup, you have to make sure you're applying it in the right light conditions.
Petspurewow.com

52 Funny Dog Halloween Costumes for the Silliest Pup You Know

In our humble opinion, achieving ultimate costume success means including your dog in the Halloween festivities. Funny dog costumes have the power to lift spirits, conjure laughter and bewitch neighbors. We’ve rounded up some top-notch looks for your pup below. HOW TO MEASURE YOUR DOG. First, make sure you know...
Beauty & FashionElite Daily

40 Captions For Devil Costumes, When You’re Raising A Little Bit Of Hell On Halloween

You can never go wrong with dressing up like a devil for Halloween. The figure from the dark side is the perfect costume for the spookiest night of the year, and donning the iconic all-red ensemble will help you seamlessly blend in with all the ghosts, goblins, and ghouls that are out to play and collect treats. However, if you’re going to trade your angel wings for a pair of horns, you need to scope out captions for devil costumes first so you can raise a little bit of hell on social media.
ApparelPopSugar

20 Sexy and Flattering Halloween Costumes That Are Made to Play Up Your Curves

Tell us, is there anything better than dressing up? Halloween is basically the biggest themed party of the year, and picking out the perfect costume is all you have to do to make your night complete. From the classic and cute costumes (read: anything Disney) to the hot and trendy (hello, 2021 pop culture trends), there's nothing quite as sweet winning best costume, and winning it by a mile. Flaunt this year's best costume when you shop our curated picks ahead, and get ready to make this Halloween one to remember. Whether you want to dress to impress or just get your outfit figured out before the big night, these ideas will help you do all that and more. Happy hauntings from the best costumes of the year!
Beauty & Fashionwomanaroundtown.com

It’s Time to Party in Festive Adult Halloween Costumes

Like Christmas, it will be here before you notice. A good excuse to party (vaccinated only). Why hide your assets under an unwieldy costume? Wear something flattering, fun, comfortable. Most often footwear and props are not included- check. Discard, give to children, donate to local theater. I clockwise. Ravishing Ringmaster:...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Wide Open Country

Everything You'll Need for a DIY Beth Dutton Halloween Costume (Minus the Attitude)

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A leopard print jacket may not be part of your everyday wear, but ladies, I think we'd all be willing to wear the animal print jacket for one night only. To pay homage to Beth Dutton, many Yellowstone fans are going as the fierce character for Halloween.
ApparelElite Daily

20 Plus-Size Halloween Costumes That'll Match All Your Spooky Moods

Spooky season is officially here, meaning it's almost time to run straight to Halloweentown. The most important part of celebrating Oct. 31 is having a killer plus-size Halloween costume. And trust me, the possibilities are truly endless this year. Even though Halloween is probably the most anticipated holiday of fall...
Shoppingromper.com

Amazon Has The Cutest Halloween Costumes For Toddlers

Every kid who dresses up for Halloween is undoubtedly cute, no matter their age, but you can’t help but gush over the littlest trick-or-treaters as they waddle up in their costumes and desperately try to gather the strength they need to lift their candy bucket high enough for you to add a few more pieces to their stash. If you’re responsible for getting one of these little trick-or-treaters dressed up this year, you should check out Amazon’s Halloween costumes for toddlers because they have some downright adorable options.
Beauty & FashionElite Daily

5 DIY Olivia Rodrigo Costumes That’ll Be “Good 4 U” This Halloween

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably reluctant to put away your swimsuits and welcome the fall season (and weather) but the truth is, it will be here before we know it. Thankfully, fall coincides with a lot of exciting things as well, and, no, I’m, not talking about pumpkin spice lattes. The Halloween holiday is undoubtedly the best part of the fall months, and, this year, there’s a wealth of costume inspiration you're going to want to cash in on. After having a wildly successful breakout year, Olivia Rodrigo has been serving up flawless fashion looks on the red carpet, in her music videos, and on social media. And while we can’t all be besties with the “drivers license” singer, we can enlist our besties to recreate some of her best looks from the past year. These DIY Olivia Rodrigo costumes are so easy to make at home and won’t break the bank.
Hair CareElle

Over 50 Ways to Wear Fall's Best Hair Colors

There's sadly no way for me to stop asking my stylist to give me blonde hair every six months (and to be told no, every six months) but at least I can still pine after celebrities and their ever-changing hair colors. As the seasons change, I think we'll all be getting the urge to book a salon appointment and change things up. Before you know it, you'll be swapping out sarongs for sweaters, sandals for duck boots, so why not add a little dye touch-up to the list? Whether you want to mimic the Fall mood on your head–like say, go super dark or red for Thanksgiving–or you can to brighten up a cold season–hello, sunkissed!–we've assembled a master list for you. To help you get a jump start on your new colorway, we asked New York City colorist Stephanie Brown for her best bets for fall. From Bey-inspired honey browns to The Megan Rapinoe™, your next dye job awaits.
Beauty & Fashionbestproducts.com

7 Best Audrey Hepburn Halloween Costumes That Are Seriously Iconic

There's a reason you can hardly go anywhere on Halloween without spotting an Audrey Hepburn lookalike. The film and fashion icon truly stole audience’s hearts with her award-winning performance in Roman Holiday and beguiling portrayal of Holly Golightly in the cultural phenomenon, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Even 60 years after we...
Beauty & Fashionromper.com

18 Cutest Baby Girl Halloween Costumes For Every Style & Budget

As an adult, the best part about Halloween is seeing kids dressed up as their favorite characters, animals, and spooky creatures. If you have a new little lady in the family this year, then it’s time to get in on this action and start shopping around to find the best baby girl Halloween costumes for 2021 to choose from. After all, you only get so many Halloweens to dress her up how you’d like before she starts having an opinion.
PetsPosted by
Parade

Halloween Bow Wow! 40 Funniest, Cutest PetSmart Halloween Costumes for Dogs

Every year Halloween rolls around and for the most part, it is a great time! A lot of us often have parties with our family or friends, hand out candy, watch scary Halloween movies and the best part, dress up in really fun Halloween costumes. Halloween is the one time of the year where we can be literally anyone—from a Disney princess to a firefighter to a sea creature.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
People

Kate Hudson and Hilary Duff Love BaubleBar's Infamous Halloween Earrings — and You Can Already Shop Them Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Believe it or not, it's almost the spooky season, and BaubleBar is getting you in the mood for Halloween. Well before you may be thinking about ordering pumpkin spice lattes or decorating your home with festive fall touches, the celebrity-loved jewelry brand is getting a jump start on the upcoming season with the launch of their highly-coveted Halloween collection, out today. A word to the wise: Act fast so you can scoop up a few of the most popular styles before they sell out — which they will. Consider yourself warned.
Green Bay, WIwearegreenbay.com

Makeup tips for fall from Lipstick and Lace by Melissa

(WFRV) – There’s a new salon in downtown Green Bay and it has room for 12 small businesses inside. One of them joined Local 5 Live with some makeup tips as we say Welcome to the Neighborhood to Lipstick and Lace by Melissa, just one of the talented professionals you’ll find in the new Elysian Salon.
MakeupPopSugar

4 Editors on the Makeup Looks That Defined Their Summers

Just like there's probably a song you played on repeat this summer (um, anything Olivia Rodrigo?) and a smocked dress you wore way more than all the rest in your closet, there's a solid chance there is at least one particular makeup look you favored too. Maybe you tried your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy