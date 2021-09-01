Cancel
Glendale, AZ

6th best U.S. city for outdoor grilling? Glendale

By Steve Stockmar Twitter:
 7 days ago

Glendale is officially one of the best cities in the U.S. for outdoor grilling, and even leads the nation in low-cost meat.

