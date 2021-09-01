6th best U.S. city for outdoor grilling? Glendale

From a small 12-table restaurant to 20 restaurants and growing, Fish City Grill has always put people first. Serving great seafood made from scratch, Fish City Grill features fresh fish from all over the world that is tastefully prepared. With chalkboard specials offered daily, Fish City Grill’s team is focused on providing the best seafood dining experience in town. New items are featured every day, including fresh Alaskan halibut, Chilean sea bass, Icelandic Arctic char, Caribbean red snapper and many others. Fish City Grill also offers delicious oysters on the half shell from the Gulf Coast all the way to Canada, and its bar area features handcrafted cocktails and over 50 carefully curated whiskies, ensuring every meal has a delightful drink to pair along with it. If you want a scratch-made seafood experience that takes full advantage of what’s in season, Fish City Grill is the place for you.
