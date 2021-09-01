6th best U.S. city for outdoor grilling? Glendale

Los Angeles is a mecca for retail, fashion, entertainment and media. Home to the film studios of Hollywood, the lavish architecture and landscaping of Beverly Hills and the vast Pacific Ocean, it’s an attractive place for many brands to advertise and sell their products. Los Angeles is home to roughly 3 million people, many of them centered in the areas we’ll talk about in this article. Los Angeles billboards take many forms and there are a multitude of locations to choose from light post banners to full building displays. Different areas of the city are host to different kinds of traffic. Some neighborhoods might not have as much tourism, but have a robust culture of local consumers. Los Angeles is a sprawling city making it a great place to advertise outdoors. However, that can also make it difficult to know where to begin. Let’s take a look at five of the most popular locations for tourists and locals to visit in the city with opportunities for outdoor advertising.