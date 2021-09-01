Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Arrest Warrants Issued for Man Who Confronted MSNBC Reporter on Live TV

By Jude Walker
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRHeA_0bjd2Hm600
MSNBC

You may recall on Monday the video of an MSNBC reporter doing a live report from Gulfport, Mississippi during Hurricane Ida when a belligerent man interrupted. The man claimed the media was not reporting on the hurricane accurately.

At the end of the video, and before reporter Shaquille Brewster ends his report early, you can see the irate man attempt to get physical with the reporter. Luckily, Brewster later updated everyone on Twitter that he was just fine after the altercation.

However, things aren’t good for the attacker. Mississippi police issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for the Ohio man who confronted Brewster.

The man, Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Wooster, Ohio, will be charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violating an emergency curfew.

Oh, and he was also on probation in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. So he could be facing a probation violation if he traveled without authorization, according to police.

As of late Tuesday, Dagley had not yet been arrested. His ex-wife in Ohio declined to comment.

Court documents in Ohio show that the 54-year-old pleaded guilty to vandalism, inducing panic and attempted assault, all stemming from a 2017 commercial break-in. He was sentenced to five years probation and 30 days in jail, plus a $5,000 fine and $10,000 recitation to Cleveland Plating (a company that Dagley once owned).

It was not immediately known why Dagley was in Gulfport, almost 1,000 miles from his home in Ohio, and in the middle of a major hurricane.

attachment-attachment-Screen-Shot-2021-09-01-at-10.51.01-AM

Comments / 1

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Live Tv#Arrest Warrant#Vandalism#Msnbc#Cleveland Plating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Criminal Past Revealed As Arrest Warrant Issued For Angry White Man Who Attacked Black Journalist

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Welp, it looks like the angry white man who charged towards MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster and interrupted his live broadcast on Hurricane Ida from Mississippi is also charging head-first into the consequences of his own actions. The white man in the white pickup was identified Monday by the Gulfport Police Department and, on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Surprising to nobody who is familiar with the thuggery of Caucasians hopped up on their own entitlement, it turns out the man has a criminal past—and it’s as wild as his attack was.
Ohio StateAwful Announcing

Ohio man arrested, charged with assault for on-air confrontation of MSNBC’s Shaquille Brewster during Hurricane Ida coverage

Interrupting and interfering with news media members trying to do their job sometimes goes quite badly. We saw that in 2019 when Thomas Callaway was arrested for sexual battery after slapping reporter Alex Borzarjian on the butt as he ran by during an event (he pled guilty last year and was sentenced to a fine, probation, and community service), and we saw it earlier this year when the guy who mooned a live shot in New Jersey got some camera scrutiny (he doesn’t appear to have been identified, though). The latest case of this came during MSNBC’s Hurricane Ida coverage Monday.
Mississippi StateWLBT

MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - A journalist with MSNBC was accosted on live television Monday morning while covering Hurricane Ida’s impact on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It happened while Shaquille Brewster was in the middle of a live hit near a beach in Gulfport. While Brewster speaks to the camera, the viewer can see a white truck pull to the side of the road in the background of the shot.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Deadline

Suspect Identified In On-Air MSNBC Assault, Arrest Warrants Issued By Mississippi Police

A man who might have violated his probation in Ohio by traveling to Mississippi is being sought by police in the storm-hit state as a suspect in Monday’s on-air assault of MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster. The Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi has identified the suspect as Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, and today issued arrest warrants charging him with two counts of Simple Assault, one count of Disturbance of the Peace, and one count of Violation of Emergency Curfew. According to the department, the suspect was traveling in a Ford truck on Highway 90 during a citywide curfew caused by Hurricane Ida....
Ohio StateWOWK

Police issue warrants for Ohio man accused of assaulting reporter on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage

GULFPORT, Miss. (WBTW) — Police in Mississippi have issued warrants for an Ohio man who is accused of assaulting a reporter on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage. The Gulfport Police Department announced it had issued warrants for Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Wooster, Ohio, after he was identified with help from the public. In the video, he can be seen getting out of his car and getting in the face of NBC and MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster.
Doylestown, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Philadelphia Man on Burglary Charges

DOYLESTOWN, PA — The Central Bucks Regional Police Department announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for Vincent L. Cooper, a 40-year-old male from Philadelphia, PA. Authorities state that Cooper is wanted in connection with an incident on August 12, 2021, at Harborview Rehabilitation, Doylestown Borough. Video surveillance shows...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
Hilo, HIbigislandnow.com

Stabbing Outside Hilo Bar Leads to 3 Arrests

A stabbing outside a Hilo bar earlier this week led to the arrest of three men. The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 30, in the parking lot of Club Rose after the establishment had closed. According to a probable cause statement filed in District Court, the reported male victim told...
Celina, OHDaily Standard

Suspect charged with murder

CELINA - A Marion, Indiana, woman charged with the murder of 21-year-old Ryan Zimmerman is being held without bond after making her initial appearance Friday in Celina Municipal Court. Sarah Buzzard, 30, faces 10 charges, including two unclassified felony counts of murder, which each hold a potential maximum sentence of...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Man Who Shot at Minneapolis Police During Rioting Acquitted

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with attempted murder after firing at Minneapolis police officers in the chaotic protests that followed George Floyd’s death has been acquitted of all charges against him. Jaleel Stallings argued self-defense during his July trial, testifying that he fired at the unmarked white van after...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy