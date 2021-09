On August 23, 2021, the FDA announced the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now fully approved. With this news, more and more employers are adopting, or considering whether to adopt, vaccine mandates for their workforces. One issue that a vaccine mandate raises is whether employers can lawfully ask job applicants about their COVID-19 vaccination status after they have adopted a vaccine requirement. The short answer is that yes, you can, but it is advisable to wait to ask about an applicant’s vaccination status until after extending a conditional job offer.