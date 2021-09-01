Discover Spirits From the Land of Enchantment

North to south and east to west, the number of distilleries in New Mexico is growing. In the early months of quarantine, these distilleries answered the call when the state asked them switch production from spirits to hand sanitizer for their communities. As the holidays approach and you are looking to celebrate with friends and family, or you are looking to buy gifts for that special someone, consider supporting these businesses, not only because they are local and helped us when we were in need, but because these liquid artists are making quality products that are, above all, absolutely delicious.