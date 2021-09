Yep, I am sure I am going to be peppered with hate here, but hear me out. Let's admit one thing here, our weakest link on this team is QB, I don't care if you are a TB guy or a Lock guy, but if we are honest, at best our QB play is going to be average. And maybe that works, but the goal is to win the SB every year. And call me crazy, but this team could be a SB contending team with a better QB.