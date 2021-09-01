Cancel
Restaurants

Grotto Pizza Giving Away a Trip to Las Vega

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball season is touching down at Grotto Pizza and the iconic, casual-dining restaurant chain is inviting customers to celebrate game day at its Sports Bar restaurants with a Pig Skin Pick Em’ contest and Grand Prize all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas on Super Bowl Weekend. Beginning September 7, Grotto Pizza’s NFL program will also feature weekly giveaways at Sports Bar locations. Participating stores include Bethany Beach, Camden, Concord Pike, Dover, Lewes, Long Neck, Middletown, Milford, Millsboro, Newark, Pennsylvania Ave. and Seaford.

