Grotto Pizza Giving Away a Trip to Las Vega

Yes, we’re always asked, “Where are some of the top places to go to experience Las Vegas?” The Fremont Street Experience makes our list every time. Fremont Street is one of the few spots in town that combines Las Vegas history with modern-day technology and indulgences. Originally opened to horse and buggy traffic all the way back to 1905, Fremont Street closed off its throughway in 1994. About a decade later, Viva Vision was added—a multisensory attraction that covers the top of the pedestrian walkway and displays amazing visuals and music 24 hours per day. And in 2014, Fremont Street Experience really got people’s adrenaline pumping with the installation of SlotZilla, a ginormous mock-slot machine that reaches 12 stories into the air and features an 850-foot zipline and 1,750-foot zoomline. Riders can glide traditional zipline-style or shoot out of the giant slot machine like a flying superhero!