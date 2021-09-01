Wellbe Nets $2M in Series A Funding
Wellbe has raised more than $2 million in Series A funding from HealthX Ventures and WISC Partners, the company announced recently. “We are excited these leading healthcare investors recognize the value Wellbe brings to patients and providers across the care spectrum,” Wellbe CEO James Dias said in a statement. “We look forward to expanding our market-leading platform to help more providers improve care and build trust with their patients.”www.madisonstartups.com
Comments / 0