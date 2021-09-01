Wellbe Nets $2M in Series A Funding

Liberty Global Ventures among several new investors following Zeotap’s 126% ARR growth in 2020. Zeotap, the next-gen Customer Data Platform, has announced an $11m extension to its Series C round. The extension follows the company raising $42m in July 2020, which was followed by an initial extension of $18.5m in November from SignalFire’s Breakout Fund. This new extension takes place to enable new investors such as Liberty Global Ventures to come on board, following oversubscription to previous rounds.