ScreenShots: “The Station Agent”

Whether it's something like big-budget action spectacles like Godzilla vs. Kong and Marvel's Iron Man 3 or timeless romantic comedies like Starter for 10, the list of Rebecca Hall's best movies is one that is rich and deep as just about anyone else in Hollywood today. She can make us laugh, she can make us cry, and she can make us feel something that we may have never felt before with her acting ability. But, before the British actress goes and does it again with her slate of 2021 new movie releases, let's take a step back and look at the Rebecca Hall best movies list so far.