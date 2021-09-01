How to Include Bayonne Ham with Your Labor Day Meal

Looking for an easy, hearty weeknight meal? We’ve got just the thing!. When it comes to casseroles, I thought I had tried everything out there. I’m happy to be proven wrong! This Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is quickly rising to the top of my list for easy, hearty dinners. With seasoned beef, corn, green onions, salsa, and enchilada sauce, you can be sure this casserole packs plenty of flavors. Oh, and did I mention cheese? There’s plenty of ooey-gooey cheese in here too. If you’re looking for an easy weeknight meal the whole family will love, then this is the recipe for you!