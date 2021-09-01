Cancel
Bayonne, NJ

How to Include Bayonne Ham with Your Labor Day Meal

By Hannah Selinger
ediblemanhattan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking its name from the port city of Bayonne in France’s southwest, Jambon de Bayonne, or Bayonne Ham, is a thin-sliced, cured style of pork. Like French wine, Bayonne Ham is subject to certain quality regulations. The pork is born and raised in the Southwest of France and animals must be fed a diet absent of steroids, fish oils, and antibiotics. The result is a ham that the European Union recognizes with Protected Designation of Origin status.

Bayonne, NJ
#Labor Day#France#Grilling#Food Drink#French#The European Union#Americans#Parisian#Caprese#Bayonne Ham
