Katie Button Unveils Cúrate at Home Online Marketplace

After a decade of offering a taste of Spain’s culinary culture at Cúrate Bar de Tapas in Asheville, North Carolina, CEO/co-founder Katie Button announced the expansion of the Cúrate brand with Cúrate at Home, an online, chef-driven marketplace for Spanish ingredients and prepared foods. Cúrate, which means “cure yourself” in Spanish, celebrates and honors Spanish culinary traditions through thoughtfully crafted experiences. Cúrate at Home joins Cúrate Tapas Bar and La Bodega by Cúrate restaurants, as well as Cúrate Spanish Wine Club and Cúrate Trips.