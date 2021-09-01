Understanding ACEs: Building Self-Healing Communities Virtual Presentation

We've all heard the saying, "I just need some time to heal." Well, how truthful can it be to say that statement?. We live in a society where it has been ingrained in us to not acknowledge the time we may need to actually heal and recover from any lingering scars and leftover trauma. We often cover up all of our scars, as if we are wrapping ourselves in more layers of clothing, rather than actually giving some time to heal them, and taking the layers off, one by one.