Understanding ACEs: Building Self-Healing Communities Virtual Presentation

chisagocounty.us
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join us for a virtual presentation on one of our Public Health Department's top priorities - ACEs. If you are unfamiliar with this acronym or have heard of it before but want to learn more, please register for this presentation. ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences) can have lasting, negative effects on health, well-being, as well as, life opportunities such as education and job potential.

www.chisagocounty.us

