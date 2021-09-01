How Old Movies Predicted Life In the 2020s Would Be

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, Sept. 2 adds four new movies thanks to the rush of films added to Netflix at the top of the month. At No. 2 is Ryan Reynolds' The Green Lantern, at No. 4 is Martin Lawrence's Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, at No. 7 is Barbie: Big City. Big Dreams, and at No. 9 is Elizabeth Olsen's Wind River. That's something for everyone! Despite all the new movies on the list, none could dethrone He's All That, which sits at No. 1. We can do better than that, people.