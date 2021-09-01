Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Vuelta a Espana: Defending champion Primoz Roglic delivers commanding win on stage 17

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefending Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic powered clear of Egan Bernal to win stage 17 and reclaim the leader's red jersey. Roglic followed a long-range move by Bernal before riding clear 7.5km from the top of the iconic summit finish on Lagos de Covadonga. The Colombian ended up seventh...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enric Mas
Person
Egan Bernal
Person
Sepp Kuss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espana#Bahrain#Colombian#Maillot#Norwegian#Asturian#Ineos Grenadiers 8#Swi#Fra#Citroen#Aut Bora Hansgrohe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Primoz Roglic crashes while on the attack at Vuelta a España

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) crashed on stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana after making an audacious solo attack on the last climb of the stage to Rincón de la Victoria. The race leader had attacked on the final part of the Puerto de Almachar and put time into all of his rivals but on the descent he slid out on a right-hand corner and came down on his side.
Cyclingabc17news.com

Storer wins 10th Vuelta stage, Roglic loses lead after crash

RINCÓN DE LA VICTORIA, Spain (AP) — Michael Storer has won his second stage in this year’s Spanish Vuelta and Primoz Roglic fell in the final descent and lost the overall lead to Odd Christian Eiking. Roglic quickly got back on his bike but he and the other top contenders couldn’t keep up with the breakaway group at the end of the mostly flat 189-kilometer 10th stage that challenged riders with a summit near the end and a quick descent toward the finish line. Storer finished 22 seconds ahead of Mauri Vansevenant. Eiking was fifth and holds a 58-second lead over Guillaume Martin in the overall standings.
CyclingPosted by
FanSided

Michael Storer wins Stage 10 at 2021 La Vuelta a Espana

Michael Storer has won his second stage at the 2021 La Vuelta a Espana with Stage 10 on Aug. 24. Western Australian rider Michael Storer has stormed the competition to win Stage 10 of 2021 La Vuelta a Espana, his second La Vuelta stage win. He is now the second...
CyclingNBC Sports

Roglic wins Vuelta Stage 11 as Eiking holds on to overall lead

VALDEPENAS DE JAEN, Spain — Primoz Roglic prevailed on the steep final climb to earn his second stage victory in this year’s Spanish Vuelta, cutting into the overall lead of Odd Christian Eiking. Roglic went past Enric Mas in the final meters of the 133.6-kilometer (83-mile) 11th stage in southern...
CyclingThe Guardian

Primoz Roglic claims stage 11 of Vuelta to close gap on Odd Christian Eiking

Primoz Roglic claimed victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España. The Jumbo-Visma rider and defending champion, who surrendered the leader’s red jersey on Tuesday after crashing, produced an emphatic attack on the final steep ramps of the 133.6km stage from Antequera to Valdepeñas de Jaén. Odd Christian Eiking...
Cyclingdefector.com

Primoz Roglic Refuses To Ride Scared

The two riders’ postures told the story. With four kilometers remaining in Wednesday’s pivotal Stage 17 of the Vuelta a España, Egan Bernal poked his head up from the weary coiled position he’d contorted himself into, looked across the valley over to the next switchback, saw an upright Primoz Roglic powering on ahead, and hung his head even lower over his front bars. Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France champion, and Roglic, the two-time defending Vuelta champion, had escaped together on the day’s penultimate climb, but once the race hit the slopes of the Lagos de Covadonga climb, Bernal melted away in the rain while Roglic sealed an authoritative winning margin of 1:35. The usually inexpressive Slovenian’s rhythmic cadence didn’t break until he let out a shriek as he cemented the foundation of what could be a third straight Vuelta win.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

'I'm in survival mode': Egan Bernal doubtful of Vuelta a España podium after tough stage 19

Egan Bernal has cast doubts on his possibilities of finishing on the podium saying that he is in "survival mode" for the last two stages of the Vuelta a España 2021. The Ineos Grenadiers leader went on a 61km attack with leader of the race Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) on stage 17 and has looked like he is coming into the top form he's previously shown at Grand Tours.
CyclingTimes Daily

Primoz Roglic wins Spanish Vuelta for 3rd straight year

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic was barely off his bike before someone shoved a beer in his hand, a welcome way to savor his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
WorldPosted by
Cyclingnews

Vuelta a España stage 21 – Live coverage

7 Felix Großschartner (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:52. 6 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:37. 7 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:32. 10 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:21. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final stage of the 2021 Vuelta a España. Just 33.8 kilometres...
Cyclingwearebreakingnews.com

Storer Wins 7th Stage Of The Vuelta; Roglic Is Still In Front

BALCÓN DE ALICANTE, Spain (AP) – Michael Storer won a demanding seventh stage of the Vuelta de España on Friday and Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead after the toughest test in the race so far in mountainous areas. Storer, an Australian rider for the DSM team, scored the biggest...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

10 conclusions from the 2021 Vuelta a España

After Sunday's final stage time trial in Santiago de Compostela drew three weeks of racing to a close, the Vuelta a España is over for another year. Primož Roglič took his third consecutive victory at the race, wrapping it up with his fourth stage win, but the final Grand Tour of the season brought much more to talk about beyond the Slovenian's domination.
Cyclingq957.com

Cycling-Roglic storms to victory on Vuelta stage 11

VALDEPENAS DE JAEN, Spain (Reuters) – Defending champion Primoz Roglic claimed victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday. The Jumbo-Visma rider, who surrendered the leader’s red jersey on Tuesday after crashing, produced an emphatic attack on the final steep ramps of the 133.6-km stage from Antequera to Valdepenas de Jaen.
CyclingPosted by
FanSided

Magnus Cort Neilsen takes second stage win at 2021 La Vuelta a Espana

Magnus Cort Neilsen managed to make up for the disappointment of Stage 11 by winning Stage 12 at the 2021 La Vuelta a Espana on August 26. Magnus Cort Neilsen, despite a much reduced Team Education First-Nippo to help support him and exhaustion from Stage 11, managed to recover and win Stage 12 at the 2021 La Vuelta a Espana.
CyclingPosted by
FanSided

Fabio Jakobsen wins Stage 16 of 2021 La Vuelta a Espana

Fabio Jakobsen won his third stage in the race this year with Stage 16 of 2021 La Vuelta a Espana on his birthday on Aug. 31. Fabio Jakobsen took his third stage win in this year’s La Vuelta when he rocketed past the other sprinters over the finish line on Stage 16.
Cyclingflobikes.com

Roglic On Verge Of Vuelta Triumph As Champoussin Wins Stage 20

AG2R-Citroën rider Clement Champoussin ambushed the favorites and surged to victory on the penultimate. stage of the Vuelta a España on Saturday as Primoz Roglič extended his lead in. the overall standings. Slovenian double defending champion Roglič of Jumbo-Visma leads the Vuelta. by 2min 38sec from Movistar rider Enric Mas,...
Cyclingwearebreakingnews.com

Live Stage 20 Lap: Champoussin Wins Stage 20, In a Tough Day For Colombians | Sports

The last day of the Vuelta a España mountain ended generating big changes in the general classification of the race, leaving the Colombian runners as the main victims. The victory went to the French Clément Champoussin, who launched a brave attack in the last kilometer to defeat the big favorites at the finish line, with the Slovenian Primoz Roglic coming in second place, the British Adam Yates, third, and the Spanish Enric. More, fourth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy