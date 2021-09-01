Introducing The Nike ISPA Flow 2020 SE

The Nike ISPA Drifter is perhaps the most imaginative of the sub-line’s latest generation of footwear. Featuring a Tabi-inspired silhouette thanks to the split-toed formation, the ISPA Drifter has re-emerged in 2021 with an all-new construction that skews towards a raw, organic aesthetic as opposed to the sportier builds from 2020. Dubbed the “NTRL” edition, this upcoming September 15th release makes use of hair suede overlays with a hemp-like natural material on the body, while cork panels towards the ankle as well as on the midsole housing provides even more of that earthy feel.