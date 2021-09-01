Introducing The Nike ISPA Flow 2020 SE
Nike ISPA is expanding on some key aspects of its founding principles of Improvise, Scavenge, Protect, and Adapt with its latest models for 2021. We’ve already witnessed the ISPA Drifter receive some thoughtful upgrades with the NTRL and the Japan-exclusive Indigo-dyed, individually numbered joints, leaving us rather curious to see how else the Swoosh will improvise and adapt the already daring designs of the 2020 ISPA models with the ever-evolving trends and styles of footwear.sneakernews.com
