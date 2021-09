North Atlantic right whales have become critically endangered as a result of climate change-induced warming in the oceans, a new study says.Researchers said temperatures in the Gulf of Maine have driven the species from its traditional and protected habitat and into more lethal and unsafe waters.Warming in the Gulf of Maine has been rising faster than 99 per cent of the global oceans over the past decade, reducing the abundance of copepods – tiny fatty crustaceans that make up the whale’s main food source.As a result, the whales now travel north-east to the Gulf of St Lawrence in Canada to...