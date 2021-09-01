Sathish Kumar
Chief Information Officer at CarePayment Technologies Inc. Kumar will lead CarePayment’s technology strategy — identifying opportunities and leveraging innovative technology to build products that support CarePayment’s industry-leading services and its mission to make healthcare affordable for patients and increase revenue for providers. Part of the executive leadership, Kumar will also expand CarePayment’s enterprise-wide information security plan and oversee risk and resource management in software development, telecommunications and office networks.www.bizjournals.com
