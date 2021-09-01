Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sathish Kumar

bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Information Officer at CarePayment Technologies Inc. Kumar will lead CarePayment’s technology strategy — identifying opportunities and leveraging innovative technology to build products that support CarePayment’s industry-leading services and its mission to make healthcare affordable for patients and increase revenue for providers. Part of the executive leadership, Kumar will also expand CarePayment’s enterprise-wide information security plan and oversee risk and resource management in software development, telecommunications and office networks.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessbizjournals

Executive-level changes continue at Rackspace Technology

Leadership at Windcrest-based Rackspace Technology Inc. has again seen a change with six recent promotions and a few departures in its C-suite. Casey Shilling, Rackspace's (Nasdaq: RXT) current chief marketing officer, received a promotion in August. She was previously vice president of brand and global communications, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Milliman acquires Ohio-based pharmacy data firm

Seattle-based consulting firm Milliman said Tuesday it has acquired SkySail Rx, a pharmacy benefit tech firm based near Cleveland. SkySail's technology analyzes pharmacy data to help with functions like claim summarization and repricing. With the acquisition, Milliman aims to boost its tools for managing pharmacy benefits, the company said in a release.
Businessbizjournals

TruGreen adds Marriott, Nationwide exec to its C-suite

TruGreen has just added a new executive to its C-suite. The Memphis-based lawn care provider has tapped Rebecca Schoepfer to be its chief human resources officer. She'll lead the company’s HR initiatives, a responsibility that will include establishing and implementing various policies related to compensation, benefits, recruiting, talent management, training, and employee communication.
Economybizjournals

2021 Birmingham's Best Places to Work: Concepts & Associates

What concrete steps do your senior leaders take to create a great work environment for all employees? First, by only hiring the best candidates that are a good fit for our team. Next, we empower them to do their jobs. We let people create, not just execute. Lastly, the sky is the limit here. We’ve had a number of employees move from ground-level up.
Softwarebizjournals

Local tech firm ETHIX360 launches cloud-based policy management software

Local compliance solutions provider ETHIX360 rolled out its newest platform, PolicyTrac. ETHIX60, founded in 2017 by J Rollins and Bob Latchford, provides comprehensive solutions to employee ethics communication, case management, compliance training and policy management. Rollins said the company is looking to disrupt the industry with its new, cloud-based policy management platform.
Softwarerealtybiznews.com

Streamline Your HOA Management With Software

If you’ve recently joined the board and started to lead your homeowner’s association, you’ve undoubtedly grown familiar with the challenges and hurdles involved in keeping everything operating efficiently. Managing anything is a daunting task, even for the most seasoned folks. Managing a homeowner’s association is twice as challenging in some ways. Fortunately, you can vastly streamline the management process by using a comprehensive HOA management software solution instead of hiring a management firm. Here are a few ways to leverage this type of software to make running your HOA smooth and efficient.
Mississippi Statenddist.com

Martin Inc. Acquires Fastener Distributor in Mississippi

FLORENCE, AL — Martin Fastening Solutions, a subsidiary of Martin Inc., announced Sept. 7 the acquisition of Capital Bolt & Screw (CB&S), headquartered in Jackson, MS. CB&S was founded in 1963 and has grown into one of Mississippi’s oldest and diverse privately-held distributors in the south. Jerry Gibson, President of...
Economydigitalconnectmag.com

The 5 Principles of Business Intelligence Architecture

We live in a sea of data. Thanks to new technologies, businesses generate a staggering amount of data nowadays. That’s right; it’s estimated that we create over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data per day, according to Adeptia. That’s a huge amount of data. Still, businesses need to make sense of...
Jobstechgig.com

How to crack a job interview at TCS, Infosys, Accenture, and others

Getting a chance to get an interview in a top tech giant like Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, etc. is not easy. However, if you have got the chance to get into the tech giant then make sure that you leave no stone unturned to get the job of your dreams. Here is something that can help you to crack a.
Sciencetechgig.com

Microsoft, Capgemini and others are hiring data science freshers

Qualification - B.Tech / M.Tech/ MS degree in Computer Science or related quantitative field with min. 7.5/10 CGPA. Experience with Hadoop / Hbase / Pig or Mapreduce / Bigtable / AzureML a plus. Experience with R / Matlab / Scipy / Pandas / Weka, and scripting languages such as Perl,...
Businessbizjournals

BuzzFeed names former American Express comptroller to board

Digital media company BuzzFeed has named former American Express comptroller Joan Amble to serve on its board of directors as audit chair. Amble, who previously served as executive vice president, finance, and comptroller for American Express, will help BuzzFeed navigate a new period as a public company. BuzzFeed announced on June 24 that it will merge with 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. ($ENFA), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly traded company.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Willis Towers Watson Revamps Global Leadership

Global insurance broker Willis Towers Watson, which ended merger talks with rival Aon in July, announced a new global leadership team to “guide strategy, priorities, investments and engagement.”. John Haley, chief executive officer, said the new team “consists of voices across our geographies, segments and functions” and positions the firm...
Technologybizjournals

Fintech’s market opportunities: Q&A with Advisor360’s CEO

Regular readers of the Business Journal’s list of the largest financial technology, or fintech, companies in Massachusetts (see the bottom of this story), will notice a new face this year — and one that has leapt to number 2 in the rankings, based on its significant head count in the Bay State. Advisor360, as it’s known, was launched in April 2019. In December of that year, technology industry veteran Rich Napolitano joined the Weston-based company as CEO.Napolitano recently answered several questions from Associate Editor Sean McFadden about the company’s technology and market opportunities. His answers, which appear below, have been edited for space and clarity.
EconomyCNBC

Health tech startup Solv raises $45M

Healthcare startup Solv announced it closed a Series C funding round of $45M led by Acrew Capital and Corner Ventures, including participation from Greylock Partners and Benchmark Capital. CNBC TechCheck's Julia Boorstin speaks with CEO Heather Fernandez about how the new fundraising is going to help Solv grow its customer base as it looks to be the leading way for consumers to obtain high-quality healthcare through a digital platform.
Businessstpetecatalyst.com

Drift reaches unicorn status with investment from Vista Equity Partners

Drift, a startup co-founded by Tampa-raised entrepreneur Elias Torres and CEO David Cancel, has received a strategic investment that values Drift at over $1 billion. Drift is a Boston-based digital marketing company that expanded to Tampa in late 2019. The company announced it will receive an investment from Vista Equity Partners, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Raising people through investment

VC Include, a New York–based firm, gathered with its investors at the restaurant Atria in Edgartown on Thursday evening to celebrate the addition of Include Ventures, the firm’s investment arm. The firm was founded in 2018 to “accelerate investment into diverse emerging managers — women, Black, Latinx, Indigenous and LGBTQ — to drive economic growth and opportunity in the market.” The idea is to educate entrepreneurs and fund managers who are minorities, and develop generational wealth in those communities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy