The Program: Prison Detox coming to Discovery+

The Program: Prison Detox is a docuseries about a unique program in Sevier County, a place which has been plagued by drug problems over the last two decades. County sheriff Robert Gentry and jail administrator Chris Wolcott came up with the program when they were noticing how much recidivism there was in the county; people would come in for drug and paraphernalia arrests, do their time, get released and get arrested again, to the point when their kids would enter the system as they became teens.