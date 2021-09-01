Cancel
Retail

The what, where, and how of back-to-school shopping, facial recognition, and retailer TV ads

By Suzy Davidkhanian
eMarketer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMarketer · The What, Where & How of Back-to-School Shopping, Facial Recognition and Retail TV Ads | Sep 1, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss the who, what, where, when, why, and how of this year's back-to-school shopping season. We then talk about why facial recognition is surging in stores, what happens if prices continue to climb, and standout retailer TV campaigns. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Suzy Davidkhanian.

#Facial Recognition#Retailer#Download Topics Emarketer#Insider Intelligence#Soundcloud#Vtex Commerce Platform#Motorola#Stanley Black Decker
Related
InternetSan Diego Channel

Amazon Warehouse: What it is and how to shop it

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You already go to Amazon for good deals. But you might...
RetaileMarketer

The Weekly Listen: The attention recession, why shoppers like SMS, and is Peloton slowing down?

EMarketer · The Weekly Listen: The Attention Recession, Why Shoppers Like SMS and Peloton Slows | Sep 3, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss the likelihood of an attention recession, if Peloton's troubles are temporary, what shoppers think of SMS marketing, Amazon's podcast moves, TikTok for small businesses, the best work-from-home perks a company can offer, how the weather can make you friendlier, and more. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer director of reports editing Rahul Chadha, analyst Blake Droesch, and principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Paul Verna.
CelebritiesZDNet

Celebrity spotting: Amazon improves facial recognition for famous people

Facial recognition AI used by police on the public remains a contentious issue, but Amazon is pressing ahead with its Rekognition technology for identifying celebrities in images and video. In May, Amazon extended its one-year ban from June 2020 on US law enforcement using Rekognition facial recognition until sufficient regulations...
ElectronicsItproportal

Zero the hero! Apple’s new Mail Protection Privacy and what it means for marketing

Imagine you lived in a house in a picturesque village and one day you decided to take a walk to the big city because you needed to buy something in a large shop there. On your way you have to cross a road. It’s only small, there are no cars. However, the next road is much bigger and extremely busy. There’s an underpass but the lights aren’t working and you can hear someone shouting incoherently. As you get nearer the center of the city you start to meet street vendors trying to sell you their wares. One person engages you in conversation, you tell them what you are going to buy. They tell you they have what you are looking for but much cheaper. All you must do is follow them down the narrow alleyway to their house and give them your name and address. In the distance you can see the large shop. What do you do?
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Amazon allowing customers to to complain in updated policy

Amazon customers can soon raise a stink directly with Amazon if they buy a faulty product from one of the company’s third party sellers. The online giant has updated its complaint and returns policy to allow customers to complain directly to the Seattle retailer if they believe a product they bought on the site caused them property damage or that they have been harmed by it, according to a Tuesday blog post.
TechnologyTechCrunch

T-Mobile confirms it was hacked after customer data posted online

The U.S. cell giant, which last year completed a $26 billion merger with Sprint, confirmed an intrusion but that it has “not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved.” The company said that its investigation will “take some time,” and no timeline was given. “We are confident...
EducationNewsday

How to navigate back-to-school shopping twists this year

For parents, the return to school means a return to spending: NerdWallet recently found that, despite the pandemic, about half of parents who plan to back-to-school shop this year expect to spend about the same as they normally would, with more of that spending going toward clothing than in 2020.
New York City, NYabc7ny.com

How to get the best 'back-to-school' shopping deals

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This year's back-to-school crush will be like none other. For one, the National Retail Federation says the price tag for school and college supplies will be the highest in history. The mercury may be pushing 90, but the back-to-school shopping season has just begun. Swagbucks estimate...
Electronicssnntv.com

Is Facial Recognition the Next Big Innovation for the Events Industry?

Originally Posted On: https://www.etechrentals.com/is-facial-recognition-the-next-big-innovation-for-the-events-industry/. Facial recognition technology is becoming more mainstream all the time, thanks in no small part to Apple’s integration of the technology into their latest iPhones and iPads. Every day, people use this advanced technology to unlock their devices or authorize purchases, which has made the technology more palatable to average users. For years now, law enforcement officials have used this technology, and we’ve also seen it used for security purposes at places like airports. As facial recognition technology continues to advance, we think we’ll soon see it commonly used in the events industry. In fact, we think it may be the next big innovation for events. Here’s why.
Retailmountaintimes.info

How school shopping has changed in the pandemic era

Back-to-school shopping sales have long been indicators that the summer vacation season is coming to a close. Students and their parents may visit area stores or browse online looking for items to make the coming school year a success. Those lists have looked similar for decades, but shopping for school supplies in the pandemic era may prove to be a unique experience.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Get back-to-school ready with these sustainable shopping tips

As many of us move back to Berkeley or move here for the very first time, a large priority is settling into our new homes for the year. The list of furniture, household goods and clothes to purchase may seem overwhelming for your budget if you’re purchasing from your nearby retailer. Additionally, it can seem wasteful to buy items that may only be used for just one year. That doesn’t have to be the case. If you’re looking for furniture or clothing for the new school year, here are some sustainable and budget-friendly alternatives to meet your shopping needs.
ShoppingTODAY.com

12 simple back-to-school shopping hacks for parents

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Back-to-school season...
TV & VideoseMarketer

Where Disney+ goes from here, MRC takes Nielsen's accreditation, and the future of Apple TV+

EMarketer · Where Disney+ Goes from Here, MRC Takes Nielsen's Accreditation and Apple TV+'s Future | Sep 7, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss how Disney+ stacks up against the competition and how Disney-owned Hulu and ESPN+ are getting on. We then talk about the Media Rating Council (MRC) taking its accreditation from Nielsen's measurement services, whether national TV ad minutes per hour are going up or down, and if Apple TV+ will ever be able to enter the real streaming wars conversation. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Paul Verna.
Electronicsbiometricupdate.com

eCapture joins edge facial recognition market with stereoscopic 3D camera

Computer vision hardware-maker eCapture has released a new stereoscopic 3D depth-sensing camera intended for automation applications and capable of delivering face biometrics at the network edge. Dubbed LifeSense G53, the camera has an extremely compact footprint of 50×14.9×20 mm. It has been built to provide depth capture and object tracking...
New York City, NYatlantanews.net

Back-to-school purchases to increase values of retail shares

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: After months of remote learning, most U.S. schools are returning this year to in-class instruction, leading to strong late-summer back-to-school sales and providing U.S. retailers with some needed momentum. The S&P 500 retailing index, which includes Amazon.com, is up about 2 percent for the quarter...
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Apple starts asking users if its okay to target them with ads in iOS 15

Some iOS 15 users have received prompts from the App Store asking for permission to serve personalized ads. First reported by 9to5Mac, the prompt is a new addition to an old setting that’s been in iOS for a while. Essentially, Apple used various information pulled from various apps to serve personalized ads in its own services, like the App Store and Apple News. Previously, ‘Personalized Ads’ targetting was enabled by default and users had to navigate through multiple pages in the Settings app to disable it.

