Brandon Haumschilt

Timothy Ryan has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer where he will expand his oversight of the company's operations. Ryan has been with the company for two years serving as the Executive Vice President of Operations during which he played a key role in the opening of several new properties. Ryan boasts over 25 years of operations experience, successfully launching over 30 restaurants, hotels and international resorts and serving as a Vice President of Strategy for five years at MGM Resorts, a Fortune 100 hospitality and entertainment company.