Brandon Haumschilt
Southwestern Investment Group, an independent wealth management company with more than 40 teams across the country, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Haumschilt of the Haumschilt Wealth Team to Executive Vice President. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Haumschilt has earned his Series 7, Series 66, life, health, long-term care and annuity insurance licenses. He specializes in detailed tax planning, transfer wealth, and helps clients effectively save for retirement.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0