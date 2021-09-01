Cancel
Brandon Haumschilt

bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwestern Investment Group, an independent wealth management company with more than 40 teams across the country, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Haumschilt of the Haumschilt Wealth Team to Executive Vice President. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Haumschilt has earned his Series 7, Series 66, life, health, long-term care and annuity insurance licenses. He specializes in detailed tax planning, transfer wealth, and helps clients effectively save for retirement.

Agriculturebizjournals

Yet another D.C.-area health IT contractor gets snapped up in M&A deal

Guidehouse, a D.C. consulting firm owned by private equity, made its first acquisition in two years, buying Dovel Technologies in a deal announced Wednesday. Terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed, but it provides Guidehouse — which formed from a 2018 spinoff of PricewaterhouseCoopers' public sector practice and serves as a portfolio company of New York-based private equity firm Veritas Capital — with new expertise in the fast-growing field of health IT, as well as grants management and life sciences technology markets.
Saratoga Springs, NYbizjournals

Kristen Lenig

Kristen Lenig joined SKS Bottle & Packaging May 2021 as Controller in Saratoga Springs, NY. Kristen brings 19 years of accounting, analysis, and financial reporting experience that extends over various industries. Prior to joining SKS, she spent time as Chief Financial Officer for Valley Health Services and Corporate Controller for Keymark Corporation. In her new role, Kristen will oversee the accounting department with a focus on continuous improvement, and enhanced processes and procedures.
Businessbizjournals

Dan Haneman

Dan Haneman has been promoted to Vice President, Sales and Client Services, for CCI Consulting. Haneman joined CCI in 1994, first serving as Director of Client Services and later promoted to Vice President, Client Services. In his current role, Haneman provides leadership for the development and implementation of sales initiatives that support current clients while also expanding client relationships throughout the mid-Atlantic region.
Businessbizjournals

Wendy Hershey

Executive Vice President, Client Relationships at Terril & Company. Independent investment advisor Terril & Co. has added Wendy Hershey in the newly created position of executive vice president, client relationships. In that role, Hershey, 51, will co-advise clients with founder, Joe Terril. She will also oversee firm processes and service to enhance the client experience. The 25-year industry veteran comes to Terril from the local office of J.P. Morgan Private Bank. Founded in 1979, Terril manages $750 million in trust, retirement plan and individual assets.
Economybizjournals

Randale Honaker

Randale joined UBS in 2014 and specializes in custom financial planning and portfolio construction. Randale is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, the industry standard for excellence in financial planning. He has also earned the Certified Investment Management Analyst designation, representing the highest level of credibility, integrity and investment consulting knowledge. Recently Randale was designated as a Portfolio Manager for Honaker Hayes Wealth Management. With this new designation, Randale is now responsible for designing asset allocation models, security selection, and trading.
Businessbizjournals

Mistye Coffman

Mistye Coffman has joined Meritrust as Treasury Sales Manager, entering the position with ten years’ experience in treasury services and 15 years in banking. In this role, she will be overseeing the Treasury Services team, leading efforts to coordinate and uncover solutions that simplify and enhance process efficiencies for the needs of our business members.
Chicago, ILhospitalitynet.org

Timothy Ryan

Timothy Ryan has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer where he will expand his oversight of the company's operations. Ryan has been with the company for two years serving as the Executive Vice President of Operations during which he played a key role in the opening of several new properties. Ryan boasts over 25 years of operations experience, successfully launching over 30 restaurants, hotels and international resorts and serving as a Vice President of Strategy for five years at MGM Resorts, a Fortune 100 hospitality and entertainment company.
EconomyOrange County Business Journal

BRANDON BIRTCHER

WHY: Family real estate company founded by great-grandfather in 1939; has acquired, managed or developed more than 65M square feet at more than 260 projects valued in excess of $7B. Formerly CEO of Goodman Birtcher North America. RECENT: Father Ronald Birtcher, who took helm of company with brother Art in...
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Milliman acquires Ohio-based pharmacy data firm

Seattle-based consulting firm Milliman said Tuesday it has acquired SkySail Rx, a pharmacy benefit tech firm based near Cleveland. SkySail's technology analyzes pharmacy data to help with functions like claim summarization and repricing. With the acquisition, Milliman aims to boost its tools for managing pharmacy benefits, the company said in a release.
Businessbizjournals

Executive-level changes continue at Rackspace Technology

Leadership at Windcrest-based Rackspace Technology Inc. has again seen a change with six recent promotions and a few departures in its C-suite. Casey Shilling, Rackspace's (Nasdaq: RXT) current chief marketing officer, received a promotion in August. She was previously vice president of brand and global communications, according to her LinkedIn profile.
California Statebizjournals

PGT Innovations to acquire California window company in $126M deal

One of Tampa Bay's largest public companies has struck a deal to acquire a California company for $126 million. Window and door manufacturer PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) in Venice has signed an agreement to acquire Anlin Industries, also known as Anlin Windows and Doors, in Clovis, California. Jeff Jackson, president and CEO of PGT, said in an announcement that the deal would diversify and expand PGT's market presence on the West Coast.
Businessbizjournals

JetBlue names Ursula Hurley CFO

JetBlue Airways Corp. (Nasdaq: JBLU) said acting CFO Ursula Hurley has been permanently named to the post. Hurley was formerly the company's head of treasury and investor relations, and replaces Steve Priest, "who has decided to leave JetBlue effective June 11, to pursue a new opportunity," the company said. She was named interim CFO in May after being promoted to head of treasury and investor relations a month earlier. She began her career at JetBlue 17 years ago, the press release said.
Real Estatebizjournals

Bill Blanchard

Bill Blanchard has joined Modern Capital Development Company, and the custom-build, luxury home division Steven Anthony Luxury Homes, as the COO. Bill is experienced in all phases of high-end home building with special focus on land development, architectural design input, client relations and all aspects of construction. Steve Rogai, CEO + President of Modern Capital Development Group said, “As we continue to grow, Bill’s talent and skills in construction will take us to the next level.”
Businessbizjournals

TruGreen adds Marriott, Nationwide exec to its C-suite

The Memphis-based lawn care provider has tapped Rebecca Schoepfer to be its chief human resources officer. Join the Memphis Business Journal as we celebrate the Best Places to Work in Memphis!. Nominate your choice for Memphis Business Journal's 26th Annual 40 under 40 Awards! Deadline to submit nominations is Friday,...
Businessconnectcre.com

CrowdStreet Expands Senior Leadership Team

CrowdStreet Inc. recently expanded its senior leadership team with the appointment of three senior executives. The new executive hires include Genni Combes as chief financial officer, Kristen Howell as general counsel and chief compliance officer, and Sheldon Chang as vice president of investment and wealth solutions. These strategic hires bring...
Businessbizjournals

Jonathan Walker named CEO of North American Dental Group

Jonathan Walker has been promoted to the CEO position at North American Dental Group, a Pittsburgh-based dental service organization. Walker, who has been CFO, replaces Ken Cooper, who co-founded the company in 2008 and has led it from one clinic to 250 locations in 15 states including Pennsylvania. Cooper will become an advisor and focus on development.
Irving, TXbizjournals

Office furniture company signs lease for Irving industrial project

A commercial moving and office furniture sales company has signed a 10-year lease at the Stadium Logistics Center in Irving, consolidating its multiple locations in North Texas into a single headquarters. Total Office Solutions signed a 329,358-square-foot lease for the center prior to the completion of the building. The company...
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

President and General Manager of Americas at The Athlete’s Foot. The Athlete’s Foot (TAF) has announced Matt Lafone as its new president and general manager of Americas, managing operations across North, South and Central America. Prior to TAF, the veteran retail executive served as COO for Payless ShoeSource. Lafone will provide leadership, strategic and operational guidance to the Americas team with the goals of driving profitable growth, building brand equity and enhancing customer satisfaction. Lafone joins as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary.
BusinessBiz Times

HGA names Angie Choy Edwards as its new CFO

Angie Choy Edwards has joined HGA Architects and Engineers as vice president and chief financial officer, the company announced. Edwards started her new role with Minneapolis-based HGA on Aug. 16. She is based in the…

