The most enjoyable summer BBQs or winter get-togethers are the ones when afternoons roll into evenings, usually thanks to great conversation, delicious food and all-around good times. When putting plans in place for these eventualities, it’s always worth considering the potential for cold weather. After all, you don’t want to have to end your evening prematurely because the temperature drops a few degrees. That’s why, to make the most of your evenings and outdoor space, we recommend investing in one of the best patio heaters. And while we are currently enjoying more freedom than we have been over the past year...