People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleStacy Driver joins Goree’s Commercial Architecture Division as a Senior Designer. She will be responsible for taking projects from the schematic design phase on through design development and construction. Stacy brings over 10 years of senior design experience and has designed millions of square feet of built industrial, retail, office buildings, and multifamily projects throughout her career. She is excited to join an ambitious team and use her experience as Goree wins more diverse projects.

