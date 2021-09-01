Robert Schachat

James Madison University, today announced that Dr. Edward Brantmeier will be joining the Journal of Peace Education (JPE) as Editor, effective January, 2022. Dr. Edward Brantmeier will be joining as editor while working as a Professor in the Learning, Technology, and Leadership Education Department of the College of Education and as the Assistant Director of Scholarship Programs in the Center for Faculty Innovation at JMU. Dr. Brantmeier will be bringing his experience in sustainable peace leadership and learning and teaching inquiry to JPE, a journal dedicated to advance transformative education for the achievement of non-violent, ecologically sustainable, just, and participatory societies.