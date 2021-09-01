Robert Schachat
EDUCATION: NYU Law School, LL.M. in taxation, Columbia University Law School, J.D., Massachusetts institute of Technology, S.B., Phi Beta Kappa. BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, has welcomed Robert Schachat to its National Tax Office. Schachat has more than 40 years of experience in all federal income tax aspects of real estate and has a proven track record of advising clients in monitoring federal tax legislative and regulatory activity in the real estate arena. He currently serves as a member of the Government Relations and Real Estate Committees of the ABA Section of Taxation.www.bizjournals.com
