Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: NYU Law School, LL.M. in taxation, Columbia University Law School, J.D., Massachusetts institute of Technology, S.B., Phi Beta Kappa. BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, has welcomed Robert Schachat to its National Tax Office. Schachat has more than 40 years of experience in all federal income tax aspects of real estate and has a proven track record of advising clients in monitoring federal tax legislative and regulatory activity in the real estate arena. He currently serves as a member of the Government Relations and Real Estate Committees of the ABA Section of Taxation.

Businessinsideradio.com

Robert A. Feinberg

The WNET Group, the non-profit owner of news/talk WLIW Nassau-Suffolk, NY (88.3), elevates VP/General Counsel Robert A. Feinberg to VP of Business Development and Chief Legal Officer. Feinberg joined the group in 2008 as Deputy General Counsel and previously served as General Counsel and Deputy General Counsel as a number of print and online media companies, including American Lawyer Media.
Lawbizjournals

Robert McNeill

Offit Kurman is pleased to announce that Robert McNeill, an Insurance Law attorney, in the firm’s Charlotte region, was selected to the Best Lawyers in America List (2022) and was also awarded Lawyer of the Year, Insurance Law. Mr. McNeill is an experienced and senior litigator and best known for his state-wide real estate litigation practice in which he represents title insurance companies, lenders, owners, lawyers, developers, and contractors.
Oxford, OHbizjournals

Daniel J. O’Gara

EDUCATION: Miami University (Oxford, OH), Loyola University of Chicago (IL) O’Gara provides legal advice and support to the Chief Executive Officer, Board of Trustees, and senior management to ensure that activities and operations are carried out in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations and laws. He also provides guidance to senior management in the development, promotion, and delivery of Foundation services. O’Gara also directs all legal matters in-house. O’Gara was a partner at Dinsmore & Shohl, where he had worked since 2011.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
San Francisco, CAusfca.edu

Faculty Spotlight: Deborah Ahrens

Professor Deborah Ahrens believes law students thrive when they learn not just what the law is, but whether current laws reflect where society should be. A tenured professor at Seattle University School of Law, Ahrens has an extensive background both in public policy and criminal defense, and recently joined the USF Law faculty as a visiting professor. This academic year she will teach evidence and criminal procedure.
Cleveland, OHabovethelaw.com

Law School In Noncompliance With ABA Standards Over Financial Condition

Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law is dealing with a notice of noncompliance from the legal academia accrediting authority, the American Bar Association. The notice, dated August 31, reportedly dinged Cleveland-Marshall for the school’s financial condition. Specifically, the law school was found to be out of compliance with Standards...
Louisville, KYbizjournals

LBF promotes Allison Stines to expanded role

Louisville Business First promoted Allison Stines to the position of Data & Projects Editor, effective Sept. 1. Stines, previously the data editor, has for years researched and assembled the Lists that appear weekly in LBF, as well as overseen production of the annual Book of Lists. Stines also already manages...
Collegesnortheastern.edu

Northeastern’s law school rated top in the US for public interest law

Northeastern’s law school rated top in the US for public interest law. Northeastern University School of Law, whose graduates include a state attorney general who sued a debt collection company, a pending White House nominee to be the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, and a former U.S. senator, was named top in the nation for public interest law.
Energy Industrybizjournals

Joe Curtatone named Northeast Clean Energy Council president

The Northeast Clean Energy Council tapped Joseph A. Curtatone, Somerville's mayor of 18 years, to lead the organization as president. Curtatone is replacing Peter Rothstein, who announced in March he was stepping down after more than a decade. The Democratic mayor plans to start in January, following the end of his mayoral term.
Manhattan, NYbizjournals

Kaloyeros conviction upheld in appeal

Alain Kaloyeros — the former president and CEO of SUNY Polytechnic Institute — has lost his appeal to throw out a federal conviction in a scandal related to bid-rigging on economic development projects in upstate New York. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan shared its decision on...
CollegesPoets and Quants

Fake Data Scandal Ensnares 2 Harvard Business School Professors

The Harvard Crimson reports: “A highly-regarded behavioral economics paper on preventing fraud in self-reports, co-authored by two Harvard Business School professors, has been submitted for retraction following allegations that the data itself is fraudulent and fabricated. “The paper, co-authored by Business School professors Max H. Bazerman and Francesca Gino, was...
Colorado Stategetboulder.com

Meet the New Dean of Colorado Law: Doctor Lolita Buckner Inniss

Law professor. Feminist legal scholar. Author. Next stop on Dr. Lolita Buckner Inniss’ journey through the ranks of academia: CU Boulder. We explore the past, present and future of the first Black Colorado Law dean and just the second woman to hold this. high-ranking leadership role at the university. By...
Odessa American

CHAPMAN: Compulsory childbearing comes to Texas

For nearly half a century, Americans have lived in a country in which safe, legal abortions were generally accessible to those needing them. The constitutional protection established in the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was firm and secure. That fact, paradoxically, worked to the political advantage of activists who reject abortion rights.
Harrisonburg, VAjmu.edu

Brantmeier named Editor of Journal of Peace Education

James Madison University, today announced that Dr. Edward Brantmeier will be joining the Journal of Peace Education (JPE) as Editor, effective January, 2022. Dr. Edward Brantmeier will be joining as editor while working as a Professor in the Learning, Technology, and Leadership Education Department of the College of Education and as the Assistant Director of Scholarship Programs in the Center for Faculty Innovation at JMU. Dr. Brantmeier will be bringing his experience in sustainable peace leadership and learning and teaching inquiry to JPE, a journal dedicated to advance transformative education for the achievement of non-violent, ecologically sustainable, just, and participatory societies.

