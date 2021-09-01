Cancel
Seabie Hickson

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Leasing Associate at Lincoln Property Company Southeast. Seabie Hickson has joined Lincoln Property Company Southeast as a senior leasing associate within the firm’s office leasing group. Prior to joining Lincoln, Seabie worked with Highwoods Properties for nearly five years, where he oversaw office leasing for more than 6 million square feet within the Atlanta portfolio. Seabie is a member of the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors (ACBR) and NAIOP, as well as a member of the 2021 NAIOP Future Leaders group.

#Atlanta#Highwoods Properties#Acbr#Naiop Future Leaders
Bethesda, MDbizjournals

Here are the top land use issues for developers as the ongoing buildout of downtown Bethesda continues

The history of downtown Bethesda can be traced to the post-Civil War era, when an area just northwest of the nation’s capital was a “crossroads” community anchored by Darcy’s Store. Several development booms ensued in the following decades, which brought government buildings, hospitals, offices, cultural institutions, shops and restaurants to the area. Over time, Bethesda has emerged as a thriving urban center that is the economic engine of Montgomery County and one of the most renowned communities in the Washington, D.C. area — and the growth isn't slowing.
Real Estateirei.com

Ivanhoe Cambridge, Bouwinvest and Greystar invest in Paris co-living asset

Ivanhoe Cambridge Holdings and Bouwinvest Real Estate Investors, alongside Greystar Real Estate Partners, have agreed to acquire a co-living asset in the western suburb of Paris subject to obtaining the necessary planning permits. The deal is the first for the partner’s Paris student and young professional accommodation venture, which was announced in June 2020 and has an investment capacity of €1 billion ($1.2 billion). The project fits the venture’s strategy of delivering purpose-designed, amenity-rich and highly serviced residential that responds to growing demand and the need for flexible housing options for younger people in Paris.
InternetInman.com

Inman Handbook on realtor.com

Realtor.com keeps innovating and developing as a more relevant and tech-friendly platform. With both a robust website and mobile app, the portal offers almost unlimited potential alongside industry-leading options for optimization and outreach. Here’s what agents need to know to stay ahead of the curve. Kick off the fall with...
Real EstateInside Indiana Business

Indiana Association of Realtors Selects CEO

The Indiana Association of Realtors has chosen Mark Fisher as chief executive officer. He most recently served as chief policy officer for the Indy Chamber and previously led Develop Indy. Fisher holds a bachelor's degree from Indiana University and master's degree from IUPUI.
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
Austin, TXPosted by
Toni Koraza

Squatters are Snatching Austin's Luxury Homes for Free

People are taking over luxury homes in Austin, and it's all legal. Austin's real estate market is booming, with home prices going through the roof. Young professionals are moving to the city, finding upbeat jobs in Silicon Hills, and subsequently boosting demand for all kinds of accommodation.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Milliman acquires Ohio-based pharmacy data firm

Seattle-based consulting firm Milliman said Tuesday it has acquired SkySail Rx, a pharmacy benefit tech firm based near Cleveland. SkySail's technology analyzes pharmacy data to help with functions like claim summarization and repricing. With the acquisition, Milliman aims to boost its tools for managing pharmacy benefits, the company said in a release.
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

Tecum's new fund at $240M, expects higher close

The U.S. Small Business Administration is on board for the new fund of one of Pittsburgh’s biggest private equity firms, meaning it will match the capital raised on a two-to-one basis. Tecum Capital Management Inc., based in Wexford, on Wednesday confirmed it has received a license from the SBA to...
East Orange, NJconnectcre.com

CushWake Arranges JV Equity on 11-Building East Orange Portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield advised Spaxel and Atalaya Capital Management in arranging joint venture equity for the New Jersey Workforce Housing Portfolio, a 718-unit, 11-building multifamily portfolio in East Orange, NJ. The team of Steven Kohn, John Alascio, Brian Whitmer, Chuck Kohaut, Jessica Ke and TJ Sullivan represented Spaxel and Atalaya in structuring a JV with the Davis Companies.
Texas Statebizjournals

Billionaire looks to Texas as a possible location for proposed $400B sustainable city

Texas is on the short list for a new $400 billion smart city proposed by a former Walmart executive. Billionaire Marc Lore released plans Sept. 1 for Telosa, a proposed sustainable city that would consist of 150,000 acres, roughly 234 square miles, with 5 million people over 40 years. His team has not raised the money yet to execute the project, which is envisioned to yield a city with a population density comparable to San Francisco.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Newmark sells 3 retail properties at Gilbert Crossroads for $13.9M

Newmark Knight Frank (“Newmark”) announced that it has completed the sale of three retail assets at Gilbert Crossroads in Phoenix, Arizona. The properties traded for a combined total of $13.9 million to three separate investors. Newmark Senior Managing Directors Steve Julius and Jesse Goldsmith and Associate Director Chase Dorsett brokered...
Economybizjournals

Cambridge plans hearing this week on controversial cannabis policy

Cambridge city councilors plan to meet Thursday to hear testimony on a possible extension of a controversial policy for new cannabis businesses intended to right the wrongs of the war on drugs. In 2019, equity applicants — those who come from areas hurt by drug policies over the past few...
Agriculturebizjournals

Yet another D.C.-area health IT contractor gets snapped up in M&A deal

Guidehouse, a D.C. consulting firm owned by private equity, made its first acquisition in two years, buying Dovel Technologies in a deal announced Wednesday. Terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed, but it provides Guidehouse — which formed from a 2018 spinoff of PricewaterhouseCoopers' public sector practice and serves as a portfolio company of New York-based private equity firm Veritas Capital — with new expertise in the fast-growing field of health IT, as well as grants management and life sciences technology markets.
Energy Industrybizjournals

Joe Curtatone named Northeast Clean Energy Council president

The Northeast Clean Energy Council tapped Joseph A. Curtatone, Somerville's mayor of 18 years, to lead the organization as president. Curtatone is replacing Peter Rothstein, who announced in March he was stepping down after more than a decade. The Democratic mayor plans to start in January, following the end of his mayoral term.
Louisville, KYbizjournals

LBF promotes Allison Stines to expanded role

Louisville Business First promoted Allison Stines to the position of Data & Projects Editor, effective Sept. 1. Stines, previously the data editor, has for years researched and assembled the Lists that appear weekly in LBF, as well as overseen production of the annual Book of Lists. Stines also already manages...
Gilbert, AZazbigmedia.com

Copper Point in Gilbert sells for $33M

Newmark Knight Frank announced the sale of Copper Point, a multi-tenant 91,805-square-foot medical office building in Gilbert, Arizona, for $33 million in an off-market transaction. Newmark Managing Directors Kathleen Morgan and Trisha Talbot represented the seller, West Coast Capital Partners. The buyer, CA Ventures, was self-represented. “It has been an...
Restaurantsbizjournals

Beef 'O' Brady's to open in 280 corridor

A new Beef 'O' Brady's location is set to open Monday along the 280 corridor. The location, at 5279 US-280, is ideal for the new restaurant, said franchise owner George McCluney. It’s near a number of family neighborhoods, schools and athletics facilities, he said. The Beef 'O' Brady's corporate headquarters...

