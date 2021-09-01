Seabie Hickson
Senior Leasing Associate at Lincoln Property Company Southeast. Seabie Hickson has joined Lincoln Property Company Southeast as a senior leasing associate within the firm’s office leasing group. Prior to joining Lincoln, Seabie worked with Highwoods Properties for nearly five years, where he oversaw office leasing for more than 6 million square feet within the Atlanta portfolio. Seabie is a member of the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors (ACBR) and NAIOP, as well as a member of the 2021 NAIOP Future Leaders group.www.bizjournals.com
