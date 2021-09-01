20800 Horseshoe Rd, Prince George, VA 23830

Welcome to this Move-in Ready, 3 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Bath, Brick Rancher on 5 Acres in Prince George! Just minutes from I-95 so you are in the country without being too far away! This home features hardwood floors that were refinished in 2019 in the living room, dining room, hall and all 3 bedrooms. New laminate flooring, New counters, New sink & range hood in the Newly painted, eat-in kitchen. New laminate flooring in the full bath. New insulation in the attic for energy efficiency. New gutters & gutter guards on front of home. There is also a brick fireplace with wood burning insert in the living room. Outside is a 20x24 metal garage that is heated & cooled and has New insulation, a large carport to work on projects outside but out of the hot sun and rain, and a metal silo that makes a great storage building. PLUS - the refrigerator, washer, dryer, 2 TV's, sofa & recliner will convey! Don't miss out on this opportunity!