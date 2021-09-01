Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

2021 City Labor Day Weekend Schedule

 8 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – - Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Public Libraries, and Municipal Court, will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021.

Solid Waste Operations:

  • Garbage and recycling WILL BE COLLECTED on Labor Day.
  • The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station/Collection Center WILL BE CLOSED on Labor Day.
  • Cefe Valenzuela Landfill WILL BE OPEN regular hours 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Labor Day.

City Parks and Recreation Facilities

Golf Courses:

  • Lozano Golf Center – OPEN 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Oso Golf Course - OPEN 6:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Tennis Centers:

  • H-E-B Tennis Center – CLOSED Labor Day
  • Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Sunday and Monday, September 5 - 6.

Public Pools:

  • Collier Pool: OPEN Saturday & Sunday, September 4 & 5, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; Monday, September 6, Lap Swim 5:00 A.M. – 7:30 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; Open Swim 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Natatorium: OPEN Saturday & Sunday, September 4 & 5, Open Swim 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Monday, September 6, Lap Swim 5:00 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.; and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Splash Pads:

  • Bill Witt Park: OPEN Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 4, 5 & 6, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Salinas Park: OPEN Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 4, 5 & 6, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Lindale Park: OPEN Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 4, 5 & 6, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

  • Walking Trails and Playground - OPEN daily, dawn to dusk.
  • Restrooms – CLOSED Sunday and Monday, September 5-6
  • Learning Center – CLOSED Sunday (regular schedule) and Monday, September 6

Senior Centers: CLOSED

Recreation Centers: CLOSED

After Hour Kid Power (Formerly Latchkey): CLOSED

Gymnasiums: CLOSED

Animal Care Services:

Open Saturday, September 4, for adoptions by appointment from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Open Sunday, September 5, for animal viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. No Adoptions

Closed Monday, September 6.

To make an adoption appointment, please call 361-826-4606.

Public Libraries:

All six library locations will be closed on Labor Day.

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or email at robertg8@cctexas.com.

Comments / 0

 

