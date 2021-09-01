2021 City Labor Day Weekend Schedule
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – - Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Public Libraries, and Municipal Court, will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021.
Solid Waste Operations:
- Garbage and recycling WILL BE COLLECTED on Labor Day.
- The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station/Collection Center WILL BE CLOSED on Labor Day.
- Cefe Valenzuela Landfill WILL BE OPEN regular hours 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Labor Day.
City Parks and Recreation Facilities
Golf Courses:
- Lozano Golf Center – OPEN 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Oso Golf Course - OPEN 6:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.
Tennis Centers:
- H-E-B Tennis Center – CLOSED Labor Day
- Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Sunday and Monday, September 5 - 6.
Public Pools:
- Collier Pool: OPEN Saturday & Sunday, September 4 & 5, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; Monday, September 6, Lap Swim 5:00 A.M. – 7:30 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; Open Swim 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Natatorium: OPEN Saturday & Sunday, September 4 & 5, Open Swim 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Monday, September 6, Lap Swim 5:00 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.; and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Splash Pads:
- Bill Witt Park: OPEN Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 4, 5 & 6, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Salinas Park: OPEN Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 4, 5 & 6, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Lindale Park: OPEN Saturday, Sunday & Monday, September 4, 5 & 6, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
- Walking Trails and Playground - OPEN daily, dawn to dusk.
- Restrooms – CLOSED Sunday and Monday, September 5-6
- Learning Center – CLOSED Sunday (regular schedule) and Monday, September 6
Senior Centers: CLOSED
Recreation Centers: CLOSED
After Hour Kid Power (Formerly Latchkey): CLOSED
Gymnasiums: CLOSED
Animal Care Services:
Open Saturday, September 4, for adoptions by appointment from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Open Sunday, September 5, for animal viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. No Adoptions
Closed Monday, September 6.
To make an adoption appointment, please call 361-826-4606.
Public Libraries:
All six library locations will be closed on Labor Day.
For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or email at robertg8@cctexas.com.
