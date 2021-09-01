Industrial Leasing Associate at Lincoln Property Company Southeast. EDUCATION: Bachelor of Business Administration, Real Estate, University of Georgia. Colin Beecham has joined Lincoln Property Company Southeast as an industrial leasing associate. Prior to joining the firm, Beecham began his career with CBRE as an industrial research analyst. While earning his Bachelor of Business Administration in real estate at the University of Georgia, Beecham interned with Kim King Associates in Atlanta as a real estate development intern. Beecham also co-founded non-profit organization Jam for Cam, through which he raised $200,000 for multiple charities.