Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Colin Beecham

bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustrial Leasing Associate at Lincoln Property Company Southeast. EDUCATION: Bachelor of Business Administration, Real Estate, University of Georgia. Colin Beecham has joined Lincoln Property Company Southeast as an industrial leasing associate. Prior to joining the firm, Beecham began his career with CBRE as an industrial research analyst. While earning his Bachelor of Business Administration in real estate at the University of Georgia, Beecham interned with Kim King Associates in Atlanta as a real estate development intern. Beecham also co-founded non-profit organization Jam for Cam, through which he raised $200,000 for multiple charities.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Development#Atlanta#The University Of Georgia#Cbre#Kim King Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateInside Indiana Business

Indiana Association of Realtors Selects CEO

The Indiana Association of Realtors has chosen Mark Fisher as chief executive officer. He most recently served as chief policy officer for the Indy Chamber and previously led Develop Indy. Fisher holds a bachelor's degree from Indiana University and master's degree from IUPUI.
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
Chicago, ILbizjournals

ADM buys majority stake in four pet food companies for $450 million

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. said it's purchased a 75% interest in four pet food companies for $450 million. The Chicago agricultural company (NYSE: ADM) said it's acquiring a 75% ownership stake in PetDine, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery and NutraDine (the P4 Companies), and the deal values all four companies at $600 million. The deal includes an option that, if the parties agree, ADM could purchase the remaining 25% in the future.
Texas Statebizjournals

Billionaire looks to Texas as a possible location for proposed $400B sustainable city

Texas is on the short list for a new $400 billion smart city proposed by a former Walmart executive. Billionaire Marc Lore released plans Sept. 1 for Telosa, a proposed sustainable city that would consist of 150,000 acres, roughly 234 square miles, with 5 million people over 40 years. His team has not raised the money yet to execute the project, which is envisioned to yield a city with a population density comparable to San Francisco.
Louisville, KYbizjournals

LBF promotes Allison Stines to expanded role

Louisville Business First promoted Allison Stines to the position of Data & Projects Editor, effective Sept. 1. Stines, previously the data editor, has for years researched and assembled the Lists that appear weekly in LBF, as well as overseen production of the annual Book of Lists. Stines also already manages...
Businessbizjournals

TruGreen adds Marriott, Nationwide exec to its C-suite

The Memphis-based lawn care provider has tapped Rebecca Schoepfer to be its chief human resources officer. Join the Memphis Business Journal as we celebrate the Best Places to Work in Memphis!. Nominate your choice for Memphis Business Journal's 26th Annual 40 under 40 Awards! Deadline to submit nominations is Friday,...
California Statebizjournals

PGT Innovations to acquire California window company in $126M deal

One of Tampa Bay's largest public companies has struck a deal to acquire a California company for $126 million. Window and door manufacturer PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) in Venice has signed an agreement to acquire Anlin Industries, also known as Anlin Windows and Doors, in Clovis, California. Jeff Jackson, president and CEO of PGT, said in an announcement that the deal would diversify and expand PGT's market presence on the West Coast.
Atlanta, GAbizjournals

Mercedes-Benz Stadium leaves NCR, taps new Atlanta company as tech provider

AMB Sports and Entertainment has selected an Atlanta-based financial technology solutions company to help the enterprise stay ahead of the curve over the next decade. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

Tecum's new fund at $240M, expects higher close

The U.S. Small Business Administration is on board for the new fund of one of Pittsburgh’s biggest private equity firms, meaning it will match the capital raised on a two-to-one basis. Tecum Capital Management Inc., based in Wexford, on Wednesday confirmed it has received a license from the SBA to...
Small Businessbizjournals

Here are the 10 women-owned businesses to compete in KeyBank pitch contest

KeyBank's Key4Women program and SCORE Cleveland on Tuesday announced 10 finalist companies that will compete in a business pitch contest for women-owned businesses based in Northeast Ohio. The finalists, which were chosen from 243 applicants and judged by a panel of SCORE representatives, will compete in either startup business or...
Businessbizjournals

HubSpot plans to nearly double its Cambridge HQ in 2022

In one of the first major headquarters upgrades by a Massachusetts public company post-pandemic, HubSpot Inc. plans to nearly double its Cambridge campus by leasing all of 2 Canal Park starting in late 2022. One of the largest public companies in the Bay State by headcount, the Cambridge-based sales and...
Irving, TXbizjournals

Office furniture company signs lease for Irving industrial project

A commercial moving and office furniture sales company has signed a 10-year lease at the Stadium Logistics Center in Irving, consolidating its multiple locations in North Texas into a single headquarters. Total Office Solutions signed a 329,358-square-foot lease for the center prior to the completion of the building. The company...
Personal Financebizjournals

Hope Credit Union adds new member to senior leadership team in Birmingham

A Mississippi-based credit union has added a new member to its senior leadership team in its Birmingham office. Hope Enterprise Corporation/Hope Credit Union has named Brandon Pettagrue senior vice president of community and economic development for the state of Alabama. “Brandon Pettagrue has a wealth of expertise and relationships that...
Economybizjournals

2021 Birmingham's Best Places to Work: Concepts & Associates

What concrete steps do your senior leaders take to create a great work environment for all employees? First, by only hiring the best candidates that are a good fit for our team. Next, we empower them to do their jobs. We let people create, not just execute. Lastly, the sky is the limit here. We’ve had a number of employees move from ground-level up.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Milliman acquires Ohio-based pharmacy data firm

Seattle-based consulting firm Milliman said Tuesday it has acquired SkySail Rx, a pharmacy benefit tech firm based near Cleveland. SkySail's technology analyzes pharmacy data to help with functions like claim summarization and repricing. With the acquisition, Milliman aims to boost its tools for managing pharmacy benefits, the company said in a release.
Businessbizjournals

Eventus Systems looks to double its staff after raising $30M

Eventus Systems Inc. loves being in Austin, but its team is spread out globally. It's been that way from the start in 2015, making the pandemic-driven shift to remote work almost a non-factor as it has grown its team and boosted its revenue. The local startup, which develops financial risk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy