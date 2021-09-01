Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Declaration of disaster emergency signed ahead of Tropical Depression Ida

crimewatchpa.com
 8 days ago

North Coventry Township has signed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency due to Tropical Depression Ida coming into the area. The North Coventry Police wants to make everyone aware of the possible water hazards that could occur. This afternoon and evening the storm is predicted to bring severe weather which could cause flash floods in the township. The storm is expected to move out overnight. After the storm, we will be keeping an eye on the water level of the Schuylkill River. Currently, the water level is predicted to reach flood levels at about midnight. Areas near the river may be affected by flooding. The Township is set up to respond out for emergencies as well as closing down roads due to flooding. We will be updating this alert throughout the night. If you have an emergency, call 911.

chester.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Schuylkill River#Water Level#Extreme Weather#Tropical Depression Ida#The North Coventry Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Roseland, NJroselandnj.org

Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Ida

As of 9/7/2021, all 21 NJ counties remain under a State of Emergency in response to Tropical Storm Ida. President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in New Jersey, after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused flooding and devastation across New Jersey last week. This declaration makes federal...
EnvironmentKTVU FOX 2

Ida flooding: Cleanup begins in Northeast after record-breaking rainfall

As President Joe Biden was set to visit Louisiana Friday to survey Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, more than a thousand miles away cleanup began in the Northeast after the storm’s remnants brought record-breaking rainfall to the area. Ida came ashore in Louisiana on Sunday tied as the fifth-strongest storm to ever...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Governor Murphy Declares State of Emergency in Response to Tropical Storm Ida

Photo by Gerry Clark Glen Rock , Saddle River County Park. Trenton NJ, Governor Phil Murphy declared that New Jersey will enter a State of Emergency effective immediately in response to Tropical Storm Ida. Executive Order No. 259 declares a State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

Update on Statewide Response to Tropical Depression Ida

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today toured storm damage in Edgewater and Annapolis and provided an update on statewide response efforts to Tropical Depression Ida. “The extent of the destruction from the storm is devastating, but these are strong communities, and we will provide whatever state resources are needed to help them rebuild,” said Governor Hogan. “We will continue to assess the damage, and coordinate closely with federal, state, and local officials in the days ahead. I want to thank all the first responders and emergency managers who have been working around the clock as part of our statewide response.”
Shippensburg, PAshipnc.com

Tropical Depression Ida dumps inches of rain in Ship

Several inches of rain were dumped in the Shippensburg and surrounding areas Wednesday as Tropical Depression Ida moved up the East Coast. A vehicle is seen driving beneath the South Fayette Street railroad underpass that began to pool with water Wednesday afternoon. Ida made landfall near New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The storm affected more than 1 million homes and businesses in New Orleans before moving up the coast and dumping the remnants on several states and cities along the way. Rain fell into Wednesday night in Shippensburg, causing flash flooding, early school dismissals, early business closings and a Disaster Declaration in Cumberland County.
Environment5newsonline.com

Yes, Ida caused New York City’s first ever ‘flash flood emergency,’ which is different from a typical ‘flash flood warning’

Hurricane Ida rapidly intensified into a Category 4 hurricane just before making landfall near New Orleans on Aug. 29, causing catastrophic damage and flooding in the region. Although Ida weakened as it moved inland and eventually lost its tropical status, meteorologists predicted it would bring flooding to metro areas in the northeast after it merged with another storm system.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Storm Ida remnants hit northeast US with flooding, tornadoes

The remnants of Hurricane Ida wreaked further havoc as it moved up the northeastern United States, causing tornadoes and significant flooding, including in New York City. "Significant and life-threatening flash flooding is likely from the Mid-Atlantic into southern New England," the National Weather Service said in a bulletin, adding three to eight inches of rain could drench the region through Thursday.
EnvironmentPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Explainer: How Ida can be so deadly 1,000 miles from landfall

Natural and some man-made ingredients came together, causing the weakened but still soggy remnants of Hurricane Ida to devastate the Northeast more than 1,000 miles away from its landfall. This sort of distant and deadly flooding from hurricanes has happened before, and meteorologists had warned that Ida could cause it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy