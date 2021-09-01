Declaration of disaster emergency signed ahead of Tropical Depression Ida

North Coventry Township has signed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency due to Tropical Depression Ida coming into the area. The North Coventry Police wants to make everyone aware of the possible water hazards that could occur. This afternoon and evening the storm is predicted to bring severe weather which could cause flash floods in the township. The storm is expected to move out overnight. After the storm, we will be keeping an eye on the water level of the Schuylkill River. Currently, the water level is predicted to reach flood levels at about midnight. Areas near the river may be affected by flooding. The Township is set up to respond out for emergencies as well as closing down roads due to flooding. We will be updating this alert throughout the night. If you have an emergency, call 911.