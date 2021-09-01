Motorcycle Accessories Market Will Record an Above-Average 4.6% Volume CAGR During 2026

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, telecom, mining, pharmaceutical, chemicals, and healthcare is fueling the demand for off–grid solar installations for their respective manufacturing and operations, which in turn drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for string inverter from developing economies such as India, China, and Japan fuels the growth of the market, globally. However, high heat generation from large size string inverters and installation of solar panels in different directions are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.