Candle Theft at CVS!
On August 28, 2021 around 7:13 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to the CVS on Carlisle Road for a non-active retail theft. An employee was walking through the store and noticed that two shelves were completely empty. She was able to do an inventory and discovered that 51 candles were missing. She then reviewed video and found that the two pictured females stole $993.99 worth of merchandise earlier in the day around 2:30 PM. Both females used a child in a car seat in their shopping cart to conceal the stolen merchandise.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
