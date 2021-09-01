Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Henrico-based C.P. Dean sold to family that owns Ball Office Products

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago

Longtime awards and indoor sports product retailer C.P. Dean will be acquired by the Ball family, which operates another longstanding local company, Ball Office Products.

C.P. Dean has been in business for 135 years, originally delivering custom billiards tables on horse and buggy. It was founded in 1886 by Charles Preston Dean and was acquired by William Selden III in 1903. In 2010, William Selden V was honored as Richmond Retailer of the Year by the Retail Merchants Association for his company’s

continued service to the community and customers.

C.P. Dean remains one of the largest dealers of Olhausen pool tables and related products in the United States.

Sarah Ball will begin full time at C.P. Dean Company. William Selden V will continue working with his customers.

“We are delighted,” Ball said. “Bill has been a strong role-model to me and I look forward to partnering with him.”

Said Selden, “I am excited to have the Ball family continue the legacy left by my family for the last 108 years. Their community involvement and reputation for customer service is the perfect match.”

In 2000, Melissa and Jonathan Ball started Ball Office Products after generations in the industry.

“C.P. Dean is one of those rare businesses whose history is intimately intertwined with the growth of the greater Richmond community, particularly the local business community,” said Nancy Thomas, director of the Retail Merchants Association. “The Selden family has served as exceptional stewards of this Richmond legacy for over 100 years, shepherding it through evolving times and changing consumer behavior, all the while remaining focused on serving their customers and the community.

“As the Seldens’ look towards their next chapter, it only seems fitting that another longtime family-owned and operated business, aligned in values and equally dedicated to the local community, take the reins to carry on the tremendous legacy of C.P. Dean.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
City
Community, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Office Products#Richmond Retailer#C P Dean Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Related
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Sept. 6, 2021

Richmond International Airport‘s president and CEO, Perry J. Miller, recently was recognized as Airport Manager of the Year at the 47th Annual Virginia Aviation Conference. He accepted the honor Aug. 19 at the Virginia Aviation Awards Banquet. Since taking the helm of RIC in 2019, Miller has overseen the completion of nearly $56 million in capital construction projects; added eight new air service routes; created a Human Capital Management department; earned Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR Facility Accreditation in the ongoing battle to prevent the spread of infectious diseases; and at more than 180 million pounds, set a new record for total air cargo handled.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Sept. 7, 2021

A Henrico teacher faces six sexual assault charges; 33 COVID-19 cases reported involving Henrico schools; only 2% of students on the Henrico Virtual Academy waitlist will begin the program tomorrow; a COVID-19 update. (Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by Henrico County CSB Prevention Services and Chess Counselor...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Facebook’s Henrico Data Center Henrico Data Center serving as a hub for on-the-job construction training

Facebook’s Henrico Data Center is serving as a hub for on-the-job construction career training. The job training program, called “Hardhat in Hand,” is sponsored by Facebook and creates a partnership with general contractor, DPR Construction, at the site. It offers hands-on training for individuals to create a diverse pipeline of workers that is needed for projects like the expansion of the data center, as well as other projects in the Henrico and Greater Richmond area.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

New COVID-19 cases in Henrico remain steady Friday

For the second consecutive day, Henrico reported 133 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to Virginia Department of Health data. The county’s average number of new daily cases during the past seven days actually dropped slightly, to 117, reflecting several days of slightly lower case counts earlier this week. Friday was the county’s 11th straight day with more than 100 new cases.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Aug. 31, 2021

Jennifer Boyle has been named the new president/CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, headquartered in Henrico. Boyle was selected from a thorough search process led by the JACV Board’s search committee. She has worked in nonprofits for 20 years and previously was executive director of MENTOR Virginia. Before this, she was JACV’s vice president of operations.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

New COVID cases decline slightly in Henrico, as health districts establish new weekly vaccination sites

New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Henrico County are down slightly for the fourth straight day Monday, according to Virginia Department of Health data. The county reported 128 cases Saturday, 103 Sunday and 101 Monday and is now averaging 126 new cases during the past seven days. The county witnessed only two new COVID-related hospitalizations during the weekend (one each day) but none Monday, according to the data.
PhotographyPosted by
Henrico Citizen

McEachin announces 2021 district photo contest

U.S. Congressman A. Donald McEachin has announced the launch of his annual VA-04 Photography Contest for 2021. The contest challenges constituents to submit photographs of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District. The competition is open to all residents of the district, regardless of age, and the winner’s photograph will be displayed in Rep. McEachin’s congressional offices and on his social media platforms.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Raceway’s Track Laps for Charity rescheduled for Sept. 19

Richmond Raceway’s Track Laps for Charity, originally scheduled for Aug. 14, has been rescheduled to Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Track Laps for Charity presented by Toyota Richmond Area Dealers offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the Richmond Raceway track for a donation of $20. All proceeds will benefit the USO Hampton Roads and Central Virginia and Richmond Raceway Cares.
Virginia StatePosted by
Henrico Citizen

Tenant protections in place to help Virginians stay in their homes

Several state and federal tenant protections that are active through this fall and next summer can help Virginians stay in their homes rather than be evicted. Through June 30, 2022, if someone in a tenant’s household has experienced a financial hardship related to COVID-19, their landlord may not take any action to get possession or evict for nonpayment of rent unless the landlord gives tenant a 14-day nonpayment notice informing the tenant about the Rent Relief Program.
Village, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

West Broad Village fall events include concerts, food drive

On Sept. 1, West Broad Village will partner with retailers to launch a Hunger Action Month Food Drive, which will last throughout September. Donation bins to collect nonperishable food items will be placed near the Pad and inside participating retailers Carrabba’s, Gather, Dave & Buster’s and Diamonds Direct. All donations at the end of the month will benefit Feed More. Recommended donations include rice, beans, canned food, quinoa, lentils, and coffee, among other nonperishable items.

Comments / 0

Community Policy