Henrico-based C.P. Dean sold to family that owns Ball Office Products

Longtime awards and indoor sports product retailer C.P. Dean will be acquired by the Ball family, which operates another longstanding local company, Ball Office Products.

C.P. Dean has been in business for 135 years, originally delivering custom billiards tables on horse and buggy. It was founded in 1886 by Charles Preston Dean and was acquired by William Selden III in 1903. In 2010, William Selden V was honored as Richmond Retailer of the Year by the Retail Merchants Association for his company’s

continued service to the community and customers.

C.P. Dean remains one of the largest dealers of Olhausen pool tables and related products in the United States.

Sarah Ball will begin full time at C.P. Dean Company. William Selden V will continue working with his customers.

“We are delighted,” Ball said. “Bill has been a strong role-model to me and I look forward to partnering with him.”

Said Selden, “I am excited to have the Ball family continue the legacy left by my family for the last 108 years. Their community involvement and reputation for customer service is the perfect match.”

In 2000, Melissa and Jonathan Ball started Ball Office Products after generations in the industry.

“C.P. Dean is one of those rare businesses whose history is intimately intertwined with the growth of the greater Richmond community, particularly the local business community,” said Nancy Thomas, director of the Retail Merchants Association. “The Selden family has served as exceptional stewards of this Richmond legacy for over 100 years, shepherding it through evolving times and changing consumer behavior, all the while remaining focused on serving their customers and the community.

“As the Seldens’ look towards their next chapter, it only seems fitting that another longtime family-owned and operated business, aligned in values and equally dedicated to the local community, take the reins to carry on the tremendous legacy of C.P. Dean.”