CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIMELINE: Ida's remnants roll through today, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds. Here's what to expect

WUSA9
WUSA9
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BaM6l_0bjcqneM00

What is left of Ida will move across the DMV Wednesday through Wednesday night bringing heavy rain, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. A cold front will be nearby along with remnants of Ida to increase the threat for heavy rain.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Flash Flood Watch from now until 8 a.m. Thursday morning for the entire DMV, and a Tornado Watch covers D.C. and points east until 7 p.m. Wednesday. There is also a Wind Advisory for northwestern Maryland until 11 p.m.

More rounds of rain and storms move into the area this evening. The flash flood threat will be ongoing through early tonight. The tornado threat was most imminent this afternoon and will be ending early this evening.

Quick Facts:

  • What's left of Ida will move across the DMV Wednesday through Thursday
  • The primary impact will be heavy rain and flooding
  • There is also the threat of isolated tornadoes.
  • A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire DMV
  • 2 - 4" of rain will be possible, with isolated 6" amounts possible
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTSGS_0bjcqneM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dW0rr_0bjcqneM00

Timing:

(Wednesday all day into Thursday morning.)

Wednesday:

Now to 8 p.m. -- More showers and storms will move through the D.C. area from the west. These will bring the potential for heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding. Although we'll watch for rotating storms, the greater tornado threat was this afternoon.

8 p.m. to midnight -- Storms with heavy downpours continue mainly east of D.C., flooding may still be ongoing. A strong storm is still possible, but the heavy rain threat is more significant.

Thursday:

Midnight to 6 a.m. -- Showers move out of the DMV quickly. The morning commute may see damp roads and closures, but rain will no longer be falling. Flooding will still be ongoing in some parts of the DMV.

Here is the GFS rainfall prediction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgPO9_0bjcqneM00


Here is the NAM rainfall prediction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHJ7Z_0bjcqneM00

Here is our thinking:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fdmfs_0bjcqneM00

Impacts:

Flooding is the primary threat to the system. Roads could be washed out. Creeks and streams will spill out of their banks and flood nearby neighborhoods.

Please do not attempt to cross a flooded road. It's impossible to estimate how deep the water is since the ground may have given out under the floodwaters.

Here are some flash flood facts to keep in mind:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8pLt_0bjcqneM00

