Skaggs, Christian James - Dui

On August 22, 2021 at 0230 hrs., the East Pennsboro Township police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Erford Rd., Camp Hill for a traffic violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Christian Skaggs of Camp Hill. Skaggs appeared to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Skaggs was arrested and transported to the Cumberland County booking center for a blood test. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled before MDJ Sanderson.