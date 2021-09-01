Tennessee Titans adding MyCole Pruitt to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans are reuniting with yet another familiar face via their practice squad, as the team is bringing back tight end MyCole Pruitt.

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, who cited Pruitt’s agent, the tight end is returning to Nashville and will join the team’s practice squad, but will have an opportunity to join Tennessee’s 53-man roster.

Pruitt had spent the last three seasons in Tennessee, serving as a depth option and primarily a blocker at tight end, a role in which he was quite effective.

As things stand currently, Pruitt has a great shot to get on Tennessee’s active roster, as the Titans have just Tommy Hudson and Luke Stocker as backups, and Pruitt is already familiar with the team and offense.

Tennessee has already made a slew of additions to their practice squad, and they also reunited with offensive lineman and former sixth-round pick, Corey Levin, off waivers. Follow along with all of the latest practice squad moves via the tracker below.