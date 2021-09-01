Could the Red Sox COVID outbreak have been avoided?

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has had several sleepless nights this week, as a COVID outbreak has ravaged his big league roster. “It’s gut-wrenching. How else can you react?” Bloom said Wednesday afternoon. “Every single one has been. We try to go to great lengths to keep these sorts of things from happening, and then to see what’s happening now, it’s really hard. This goes beyond baseball. We feel — and I certainly feel in the chair I sit in — a lot of responsibility to every single person in our traveling party and in our organization. And when our powers to prevent something like this from happening and from continuing to happen only go so far, that’s a bad feeling.”