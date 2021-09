JPEGMAFIA has officially announced his fourth studio, releasing its lead single “TRUST!” and sharing tour dates for 2021 and 2022. A release date and title for Peggy’s All My Heroes Are Cornballs followup are yet to be revealed, but it will arrive after November 2020 and February 2021’s EP! and EP2!. The Los Angeles-based rapper and producer will also hit the road soon for his first full-scale North American and European and U.K. headline tours in over two years; Stateside fans can catch JPEGMAFIA in areas like Santa Ana, Austin, Miami, Brooklyn, Chicago and Seattle beginning this October until early December, while those in Europe will have the chance to see him live starting March 2022.