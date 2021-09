ATHENS, Ohio – Marshall women's soccer (0-3-0) dropped its contest, 2-0, to the Ohio Bobcats (2-0-0) on Thursday afternoon in Athens, Ohio. "I thought we started the game fantastically and had a couple of amazing chances to take the lead in the first 10 minutes," Marshall head coach Michael Swan said after the game. "We dropped off for a little bit, but we regrouped in the second half and made some adjustments. Young team, talked to them and we went and created three or four opportunities at the end of the first half. Throughout the second half, the game was played in Ohio's defensive half with us missing more than a handful opportunities that we have to put in the back of the net."