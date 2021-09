We are getting close to the finishing line for the 2021 Men’s Club Scratch Championship. Last week, Phil Dunn, in a very close back and forth match with Collin Fling edged out Collin two holes up with one to play. In the other Championship flight Matt Howard surged ahead of Brian Paulson winning the paring six holes up with four holes to go. Phil and Matt will now soon play the final Championship match. In the showdown, the two players are required to play 36 consecutive golf holes. That is a lot of swings in one day and of course the player who makes the least amount of swings will be the 2021 Men’s Club Champion. Good luck guys, and congratulations for what you have already achieved.