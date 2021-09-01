Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

TKTS booth to reopen with discount tickets on same-day Broadway returns

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

Broadway’s coming back, and so are bargains.

The famed TKTS discount ticket booth in New York City’s Times Square will reopen Sept. 14 — the same day “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” “Wicked” and more productions resume performances for the first time since March 2020.

Tickets for same-day shows and next-day-matinees will be available for up to 50% off at the stand on 47th St. and Broadway, the nonprofit organization TDF announced Wednesday.

“We’re excited to once again serve New Yorkers and visitors on a budget who have missed the experience of live performance,” Victoria Bailey, executive director of TDF, said in a statement.

“Our reopening will mirror Broadway’s: — a few shows at first with more to follow as the fall progresses. We will reopen with new safety protocols for customers and staff alike.”

Broadway shows will return on different dates throughout the fall after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the Great White Way for a year and a half.

Other reopening dates include “Aladdin” on Sept. 28, “The Book of Mormon” on Nov. 5 and “Dear Evan Hansen” on Dec. 11.

Beginning Sept. 14, the TKTS booth will be open from 3-8 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 12-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The booth, which sells tickets to both Broadway and off-Broadway productions, will also be open 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sundays, and is closed on Mondays.

The booth had a unwelcome addition while it was closed — a bullet hole. The structure took a slug from a stray shooting in Times Square on Aug. 17. No one was injured in that shooting, the fourth at the Crossroads of the World in recent months.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Tkts#Tkts#Tdf#New Yorkers#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Daily News

240-foot Cuban sandwich believed to set record at Florida festival

Sink your teeth into this: a sandwich spanning more than half the length of a football field. A 240-foot Cuban sandwich was featured at the Ford International Cuban Sandwich Festival on Sunday, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Organizers of the event in Ybor City, Fla., believe it’s the biggest Cuban sandwich ever constructed. The sprawling sandwich will be split up to feed about 500 homeless ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy