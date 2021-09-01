TKTS booth to reopen with discount tickets on same-day Broadway returns

Broadway’s coming back, and so are bargains.

The famed TKTS discount ticket booth in New York City’s Times Square will reopen Sept. 14 — the same day “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” “Wicked” and more productions resume performances for the first time since March 2020.

Tickets for same-day shows and next-day-matinees will be available for up to 50% off at the stand on 47th St. and Broadway, the nonprofit organization TDF announced Wednesday.

“We’re excited to once again serve New Yorkers and visitors on a budget who have missed the experience of live performance,” Victoria Bailey, executive director of TDF, said in a statement.

“Our reopening will mirror Broadway’s: — a few shows at first with more to follow as the fall progresses. We will reopen with new safety protocols for customers and staff alike.”

Broadway shows will return on different dates throughout the fall after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the Great White Way for a year and a half.

Other reopening dates include “Aladdin” on Sept. 28, “The Book of Mormon” on Nov. 5 and “Dear Evan Hansen” on Dec. 11.

Beginning Sept. 14, the TKTS booth will be open from 3-8 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 12-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The booth, which sells tickets to both Broadway and off-Broadway productions, will also be open 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sundays, and is closed on Mondays.

The booth had a unwelcome addition while it was closed — a bullet hole. The structure took a slug from a stray shooting in Times Square on Aug. 17. No one was injured in that shooting, the fourth at the Crossroads of the World in recent months.