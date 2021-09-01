UToledo to require COVID-19, flu vaccines for fall semester

Vaccination against COVID-19 will soon be required for all students and employees at the University of Toledo.

Everyone working on campus and remotely will need to be vaccinated or have an approved exemption by Nov. 15.

For those receiving a two-dose vaccine — Pfizer or Moderna — the first dose should be administered no later than Oct. 15 with the second dose completed by the Nov. 15 deadline.

Students taking all online classes will need to be vaccinated or have an approved exemption to participate in on-campus activities.

In a press release, university leaders said that with every member of the UToledo campus community reporting their vaccination status, the university will have accurate data on the vaccination rate on campus to inform public health practices.

The university's press release read, in part:

"The University’s decision is in response to the rising prevalence of the delta variant causing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in our community and an available vaccine receiving full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The available vaccines are safe and effective and are our best defense against COVID-19, especially when coupled with wearing a required face-covering indoors on campus."

In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, the university is requiring all undergraduate and graduate students to receive a seasonal flu vaccine once it becomes available in the fall.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone age 6 months and older receives a flu vaccine each year.

UToledo provides free flu shot clinics for students and employees each year, typically beginning in October.

Proof of vaccination for the flu vaccine must be submitted to the university by Dec. 1.

Some students on campus said they support the university's decision.

"I know some of my peers were a little frustrated with it and they didn't want to and then some of my peers were super happy about it," said student Jeremy Howard. "I think there's more excitement than anything about the vaccines being mandates."





