Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are running away with new home financing. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) estimates that conventional loans were behind 76.3 percent of all new home sales in the second quarter of the year. David Logan, writing in the NAHB Eye on Housing Blog, says this is the largest share those loans have held since the beginning of the Great Recession in 2008. It was 5.1 percentage points higher than the conventional loan share in Q1 and 9.5 points more than in the second quarter of 2020.