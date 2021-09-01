Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BOT Planet Soon to Launch Its IDO And Listing on DEXs and CEXs

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost crypto projects engage in initial dex offering (IDO), a special way of launching their crypto coin or token in order to raise funds from retail investors while allowing these investors to buy these tokens at a lower price. IDO has provided better liquidity of crypto assets and offers faster, open, and fair trading for all parties involved. BOT Planet is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem that offers various secure and private DeFi services. The platform is currently planning on the launch of its IDO and listing on decentralized and centralized exchanges.

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Bot#Dex#Ido#Ido#Defi#Bsc#Bot#Pancakeswap#Dex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsbitcoinist.com

FXT to Launch Its DeFi Staking Platform After the Success of FXT Token

September 6, 2021: FXT – a company witnessing the remarkable success of its FXT Token – is geared to launch a DeFi staking platform. The platform will be built on Binance Smart Chain and will enable crypto enthusiasts across the globe to stake their BEP-20 FXT tokens in return for lucrative interest that will be given annually. The staking period will be divided into different vaults – each vault having specific days for which the users will be required to stake their FXT Tokens and the interest that will be earned by them.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Cardano Plunges as Critics Take Aim at Smart Contract Launch

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson at the Cardano Summit in 2019 (Image: Decrypt) Critics have cast doubt on whether Cardano's smart contract models are up to the task. The network's first dapp performed poorly when multiple users interacted with it at the same time. Cardano’s native token ADA fell 10% from...
BusinessAndroid Authority

Amazon could launch its own Alexa-powered TV in the US very soon

Amazon could soon launch a line of self-branded TVs in the US. The launch could take place as early as October. The panels would be manufactured by TCL and include Alexa support. Amazon could launch a new line of self-branded TVs in the United States as early as October, according...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Holdex Finance is Ready to Enable Investors Generate Greater Returns Using the Platform’s Automated Investment Solutions

Holdex Finance is a decentralized platform that is brought to reality to change the FinTech and Defi world. It will improve the ways investors interact with the crypto space and make their experience more transparent, convenient, and profitable. The Holdex team has brainstormed over the existing adversities and risks associated with crypto trading and devising new ways to minimize them with their service. Their automated investment solutions will enable everyone to generate income for themselves in a highly secure environment.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Crypto Exchange OKEx Launches Own Marketplace Following Second NFT Boom

Without a doubt, August was one of the most consequential months for the non-fungible token (NFT) space. NFT prices and trading volume were bleeding out as Ethereum (ETH) continued to pull back from all-time highs throughout the summer. However, with the resurgence in the crypto markets, the very concept of non-fungible tokens seems more poised for success than ever before.
Marketsinvesting.com

Planet Finance Becomes the First Project to Launch Convert LP

Planet Finance launches Convert LP feature. Additionally, Planet Finance also launched 5 new Vaults on its ecosystem Uranus. Celebrating a milestone, Planet Finance has achieved the record of becoming the first project in blockchain and DeFi to launch the Convert LP feature. In detail, Convert LP enables you, with one click, to convert your Liquidity Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) tokens back directly into a single token. As of uttermost significance, this is a move towards making DeFi simple to use for mass adoption.
Retailambcrypto.com

ABEYCHAIN launches XSWAP: A new generation of DEX

There are a lot of areas at which DeFi could certainly make improvements, such as in its user experience, which is not optimized for mainstream retail market participants. Hacks have also proven to be a challenge for DeFi products and services. Indeed, hacks and attacks drained $120 million worth of funds in 2020 alone. Less than $50 million thereof ended up being recovered.
Retailbitcoinist.com

JPMorgan: Crypto Markets, Fueled by Retail Buying Frenzy, are Once Again in a Bubble

Earlier this week, investment bank JPMorgan released investor notes suggesting that the cryptocurrency markets have become bloated again, with market conditions appearing more bubble-like than anticipated. “Cryptocurrency markets [are] looking frothy again,” the investment note read. The note, which was released last Wednesday, suggested that retail investors’ appetite for digital...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

History is Made: Composable Finance Enables Parachain Crowdloan Contributions With Stablecoins

Composable Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure project aiming to improve financial applications on the blockchain, has announced its acceptance of stablecoins into its crowdloan. This is a major development in the space, as it marks the first time that users can contribute stablecoins into a crowdloan for a parachain, instead of having to purchase and deposit Kusama.
Marketsambcrypto.com

This unlikely factor supported Bitcoin, Ethereum Options in August

After the devastating May crash, August 2021 marked the first month of actual recovery for Bitcoin and Ethereum, as both assets were able to recapture important resistance levels. Over the past few weeks, Bitcoin initially managed to take a position above $42,000, and was now consolidating above the $50k mark. Ethereum re-tested $4000 earlier, and was only about $400 away from its ATH.
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon may launch its own smart TVs in the US soon: What we know

We may see an Amazon-brand Fire TV model (or multiple models) launch in the US as early as next month, according to a new report. Amazon’s alleged plans to offer smart TVs running its Fire TV platform under its own brand have been rumored for a while now, with sources claiming the project has been in the pipeline for a couple of years. Though it won’t be the first time Amazon has launched its own TV, it will be a first for the US market.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

INS3 Brings Decentralized Coverage to Polygon with 2,700 $ITF Per Day in Rewards

Press Release: INS3 Insurance, the provider of decentralized coverages on the Binance Smart Chain, HECO Chain, Conflux and OKExChain, is now bringing its unique coverage options and staking rewards to Polygon!. September 1st, 2021, Singapore: With the most recent DeFi exploit of the Polychain Network where the white-hatted hacker eventually...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

The Ultimate Guide to Crypto Tokens

You have probably heard lately the terms tokens, crypto tokens, and cryptocurrencies. In this article, I will cover in depth what crypto tokens are, how they are created, what they are used for and how they differ from cryptocurrencies along with the most common questions around this topic. You have...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Fantom Token Jumps 50% After $315 Million DeFi Program Launch

The announcement of a new builder-centric incentive program gave a huge boost to Fantom’s native token, FTM, propelling its price by roughly 50% since yesterday. FTM trading started at roughly $0.57 on August 30, according to crypto metrics platform CoinGecko. However, the token quickly surged to a daily high of...
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

Tesla to soon launch its electric car without a steering wheel

Elon Musk reportedly told his employees that he is planning to unveil its electric car in 2023. The car is priced at $25,000. According to reports by electrek.co the CEO hinted that the car might not even be equipped with a steering wheel. This new price point is because of....

Comments / 0

Community Policy