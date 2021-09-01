BOT Planet Soon to Launch Its IDO And Listing on DEXs and CEXs
Most crypto projects engage in initial dex offering (IDO), a special way of launching their crypto coin or token in order to raise funds from retail investors while allowing these investors to buy these tokens at a lower price. IDO has provided better liquidity of crypto assets and offers faster, open, and fair trading for all parties involved. BOT Planet is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem that offers various secure and private DeFi services. The platform is currently planning on the launch of its IDO and listing on decentralized and centralized exchanges.bitcoinist.com
