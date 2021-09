Update: Despite Paul Stanley’s recovery from COVID-19, KISS announced on Tuesday that Gene Simmons has now tested positive, prompting some more postponed dates. After a recent positive COVID-19 test forced KISS to postpone a tour date on its End of the Road farewell outing, Paul Stanley dropped in on social media Monday evening with an update on his condition — namely, that his symptoms were mild, but he still very much felt the effects of the virus.